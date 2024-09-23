U.S. Army PEO Aviation Showcases Future Long Range Assault Aircraft to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade



WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – The U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) is set to deliver a transformational capability for ground forces and aircrews alike. With enhanced speed and improved range, FLRAA accomplishes the mission twice as far and twice as fast, creating multiple dilemmas for the enemy, expanding the depth of the battlefield and extending the reach of air assault missions. Its design allows for rapid exploitation of freedom of maneuver, enabling decentralized operations across vast distances. With unmatched reach and standoff capabilities, FLRAA will ensure mission success through tactical maneuvering at both operational and strategic levels. As the Army transforms to meet an uncertain future, FLRAA is one of the many modernized capabilities paving the way for the Army of 2030 and beyond.



FLRAA Mockup Demonstrated to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade



In line with this vision, U.S. Army PEO Aviation recently visited the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, to showcase a mockup of the FLRAA cabin. The event provided a unique opportunity for the 25th CAB’s flight crews to experience the cutting-edge platform and offer critical aviation-based feedback on the aircraft's design and functionality. On site for the demonstrations was Jason P. Lucas, Deputy Project Manager for the FLRAA. Lucas expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying “FLRAA is really the Army’s next generation utility and assault aircraft. We’re really focused on doing two key things: twice as far and twice as fast.”



Augmented Reality Brings FLRAA to Life



The centerpiece of the showcase was a FLRAA cabin mockup, equipped with augmented reality (AR) glasses that superimposed a complete virtual model of the aircraft over the physical mockup. This immersive technology allowed pilots and flight crews to visualize the full scope of the FLRAA’s capabilities, from its seating configuration and controls to its storage and maneuverability within the cabin.



Soldiers Provide Critical Feedback



Multiple flight crews from the 25th CAB, as well as infantry soldiers from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) cycled through the mockup, providing valuable insight on everything from ergonomic design to mission-based functionality. The interactive experience gave crews the chance to walk through air assault scenarios and adapt their feedback in real-time using the AR technology.



25th Infantry Division light fighter infantry soldiers expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to test out the FLRAA’s features. "This exercise is important for my soldiers." said Sgt. 1st Class Jack N. Young, a platoon sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd IBCT. "By the time this aircraft is fully fielded, my soldiers who are testing this today will be leaders, and for them to have the opportunity down the road to say that they personally assisted with the development of this aircraft that will have revolutionized air assault operations is truly just phenomenal."



Soldier Input Shapes the Future of FLRAA



PEO Aviation representatives noted that the input from experienced flight crews like those in the 25th CAB is vital for refining the FLRAA platform. "I think the soldiers who tested the platform today really appreciate that tilt rotor technology is the necessary technology to get us to that twice as far, twice as fast aspect of an assault aircraft" said Col. Jeffrey A. Poquette, FLRAA Project Manager. "The other thing that I think they (flight crews) truly appreciate is the ability to enhance the features that matter to them. What they think about is where are the controls, are they easy to get to, can they get in and out of their seats quickly, can they get off the aircraft without tripping and falling. So, this soldier evaluation is really about seat configuration and the ergonomics of getting off the aircraft and on the aircraft as quickly as possible in a tactical environment.”



FLRAA and the Future of Army Aviation in the Indo-Pacific



As the Army continues to modernize its aviation fleet, events like this underscore the importance of collaboration between developers and the warfighters who will employ the technology in future conflicts. The feedback from the 25th CAB will play a crucial role in ensuring that the FLRAA platform is mission-ready, providing the Army with the speed, range, and operational flexibility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving battlespace. Following the visit, Col. Matthew J. Scher, commander of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, conveyed his excitement for the new platform and his appreciation towards the team who brought it all the way to Hawaii for the demonstration, saying “We are excited to be able to provide feedback into the design of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) and grateful to the Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team (FVL CFT) and PEO Aviation for inviting us to participate.” Scher went on to indicate that this new platform possesses special relevance to the Indo-Pacific: “This platform is ideally suited for Army aviation operations in the Pacific Theater, where vertical lift with extended range and speed provides a critical capability to our land forces, particularly in operations along island chains and archipelagos.”



The U.S. Army PEO Aviation’s visit to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade provided an invaluable opportunity for soldiers to engage directly with the FLRAA platform and offer critical feedback. The interaction between developers and flight crews underscores the Army's commitment to ensuring that its next-generation aircraft meets the demands of modern warfare, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. As the Army continues its modernization efforts, the FLRAA will be instrumental in enhancing air assault capabilities and maintaining a tactical advantage in future conflicts.



Special Thanks

The author and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade would like to extend special thanks to the following organizations for their support and contributions to the FLRAA project:

• DEVCOM Soldier Effectiveness Directorate (SED)

• Redstone Test Center (RTC)

• DEVCOM Analysis Center (DAC)

• Cross Functional Team (CFT)

• Aviation - Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID)



FLRAA: The Future of Army Aviation is Here.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:34 Story ID: 481653 Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army PEO Aviation Showcases Future Long Range Assault Aircraft to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, by 1LT David Block, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.