NMFDC welcomes new NMMAST program administrator

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Juan Rodriguez to the team as an administrator for its Navy Medical Modeling and Simulation Training Program, September 24, 2024. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon).

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command welcomed Juan Rodriguez to the team as an administrator for the Navy Medical Modeling and Simulation Training Program, September 24, 2024.



Rodriguez, a Garland, Texas native, is a retired Air Force medic and loves traveling with his wife and two sons.



We recently asked Rodriguez a few questions about his life, career and thoughts about joining the NMFDC team.



Q: Previous job?

A: I worked as a contractor for Engineering & Computer Simulations in Orlando Florida, in support of NMMAST.



Q: Are you prior service?

A: Yes, I was an Aerospace Medical Service Technician and retired after 22 years.



Q: Please describe some of the duties you’ll be doing as an E-learning development specialist here at NMFDC.

A: My role at NMFDC will be to support the Navy Medial Readiness Training Commands across the Navy Medicine Enterprise, by collecting simulation metrics, providing support in medical simulation equipment life cycle, validation and research. I will also be collaborating with leadership to prioritize investment and support for operational platforms and expeditionary medicine systems. As well as oversee the NMMAST program contract, which consists of 14 contractors who support five NMRTCs and five NMFDC sites that fall under the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command.



Q: What about your new role are you looking forward to?

A: To be part of the growing medical simulation efforts and enhance training across the Navy Medicine Enterprise.



Q: Can you please share something interesting about yourself?

A: I spent seven years in Misawa, Japan while active duty in the Air Force, and traveled to Sigonella and Naples, Italy and Rota, Spain while working for the Navy.



Q: What do you want the NMFDC team to know about you?

A: I'm honored to be part of the command and to support Navy Medicine.

Welcome aboard Juan!