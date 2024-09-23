Navy Chaplains Graduate from Pastoral Care Residency Program, Ready to Serve on the Frontlines of Soul Care

Courtesy Photo | 240920-N-MT837-1060 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2024) Four Navy chaplains graduate from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240920-N-MT837-1060 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2024) Four Navy chaplains graduate from the prestigious Pastoral Care Residency (PCR) program at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), a significant milestone for Navy Medicine and the Chaplain Corps, on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Sept. 20, 2024. The graduating Navy chaplains from NMCP include: Lt. Cmdr. Reggie Jones, who will serve at Expeditionary Medical Ship 3 (EMS 3) attached to NMRTC Fort Belvoir, Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Birch, who will be assigned to Expeditionary Medical Unit-4 (EMU 4) attached to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Beaufort, Lt. Cmdr. Johnson Folahan heading to NMRTC Naples and Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Jackson at EMU 6 attached to NMRTC Bethesda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Commmunication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan Kinee) see less | View Image Page

Portsmouth, Va. — In a significant milestone for Navy Medicine and the Chaplain Corps, four Navy chaplains graduated from the prestigious Pastoral Care Residency (PCR) program at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), Sept. 20.

This program, a joint initiative between the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs (VA), has been training Navy and VA chaplains since 1984, equipping them with advanced pastoral care and counseling skills critical to the holistic well-being of patients and military service members.



The PCR program is a one-year residency accredited by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE). During this intensive training, chaplains complete over 1,600 hours of clinical experience, learning under certified CPE educators from VA Medical Centers. Navy chaplains who complete the residency earn a subspecialty code, which signifies their expertise in pastoral counseling and their capability to work within multidisciplinary medical teams.



“The residency provides chaplains with the necessary tools to minister to both patients and care providers,” said Capt. William Hlavin, Chaplain for Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and co-executive director of the East Coast PCR program. “This provides them the ability to address not just the body and mind, but also the soul, which contributes to spiritually ready personnel.”



Graduation marks the culmination of rigorous training that includes both military treatment facility (MTF) and VA medical center rotations. Chaplains are required to complete detailed clinical work, reading reflections, and preparation for board certification. The residency is a prerequisite for board certification as a clinical chaplain, a credential that signifies an even higher level of professionalism and commitment to continuous learning.



One of the recent graduates, Lt. Cmdr. Reginald Jones stated, “The Pastoral Care Residency is essential for providing holistic care. Doctors can heal the body, psychologists the mind, but chaplains work with the soul. We sit with patients and families in some of their most challenging moments and help them process deep emotional and spiritual pain.”



This year’s cohort marks another successful chapter in the Navy’s commitment to pastoral care, with new PCR residents already preparing to begin their journey this October. As military and VA hospitals face increasing mental health challenges, the role of clinically trained chaplains is becoming more crucial.



“This field of study is more needed now than ever,” said Jones. “With mental health issues on the rise, having chaplains trained to do ‘soul work’ can be a game-changer, even aboard ships like destroyers. Sailors face a unique set of challenges, and the ability to address issues of the soul may keep them in the fight.”



As the PCR program continues to grow, the Navy Chaplain Corps is positioned to meet the spiritual needs of service members, their families, and medical professionals with unparalleled care and professionalism.



NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.