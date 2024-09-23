Combat Medics train for recerts

Courtesy Photo | Combat Medics from around Kentucky received Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Combat Medics from around Kentucky received Tactical Combat Casualty Care training for their recertification to maintain their military occupational specialty at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky. Sept. 19, 2024. Instructors from the Detachment 1, Charlie company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation, “Wildcat Dust-off” and local medical professionals conducted this two-week course, intending to train Soldiers on triage treatment and evacuation procedures in a combat environment. (Photos by Unit Public Affairs Representatives (UPARs) who were tasked with covering the 68W training as part of a practical exercise to showcase their skills in providing imagery for their units) see less | View Image Page

By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs



FRANKFORT, Ky. – Combat Medics from around Kentucky received Tactical Combat Casualty Care training this week for recertification to maintain their military occupational specialty at Boone National Guard Center Sept. 7-20.



Instructors from the Detachment 1, Charlie company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation, “Wildcat Dust-off” and local medical professionals conducted this two-week course, intending to train Soldiers on triage

treatment and evacuation procedures in a combat environment.



"[The course] is about continuing education, hours in tactical combat casualty care, prolonged field care and limited primary care,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Lowe, course coordinator and a critical care flight paramedic with the 2-238th.



He added that the biggest takeaway from a course taught in this way is the knowledge and experience these instructors bring as critical care flight paramedics.



“Our instructors have a wealth of real life experience, a wealth of years of training to get to where they're at, and years on the job in different environments with multiple deployments. Our 68W’s can project out and forecast the next steps in medical care. If the base tasks are to stop bleeding, we go much further into what the first doctor is going to want out of a patient receiving that treatment to better prepare them for caring for a casualty for much longer than just minutes or an hour. We’re getting into prolonged field care or delayed evacuation casualty management, where you could have to care for a patient for 24 or 48 hours.”



Along with the aviators instructing the course, Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Medical Services had their Emergency Medical Technician students play as injury victims to help create a realistic training environment, according to Lowe.



To add to that realism, moulage (makeup) artists added realistic-looking wounds to the simulated victims participating in the training scenario.