NHHC releases book on Navy Innovation in the 20th Century

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command released its newest publication, The U.S. Navy and Innovation: Twentieth-Century Case Studies, online, September 24, 2024.



The new book, edited by NHHC historian Peter C. Luebke, represents a collective effort by NHHC to share the stories of naval innovation and the innovators themselves amid the great power struggles of the twentieth century



“Your Navy is accountable to one of history’s largest and most diverse democracies; your global mission is in many regards unparalleled. Thus, often, your past can be your own best case study,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro in the publication’s foreword.



The publication presents eight case studies that cover nearly the full span of the century, ranging from the naval arms race prior to World War I to the Navy’s strategy renaissance of the 1980s.



Presenting innovations achieved and implemented both during wartime and outside it, each case study provides examples of innovative changes in technology, doctrine, or strategy, with several studies showing the complex interplay among these factors.



To download a 508-compliant PDF version, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject/innovation.html



To download other NHHC publications, visit: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/publications/publications-by-subject.html



NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy’s unique and enduring contributions through our nation’s history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility, and the historic ship Nautilus.

