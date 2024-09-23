Pueblo Chemical Depot Deactivation Ends 82-Year Legacy

Photo By Richard Rzepka | Former Pueblo Chemical Depot employees reminisce at the PCD museum Sept. 12. The...... read more read more Photo By Richard Rzepka | Former Pueblo Chemical Depot employees reminisce at the PCD museum Sept. 12. The 23,000-acre depot was constructed in 1942 to store and ship ammunition and general military supplies in support of World War II. After the war, depot workshops were remodeled and expanded to remanufacture a variety of materiel, including tanks and combat vehicles. PCD supplied the American warfighter in every major conflict up to the Gulf War in 1991, after which it transitioned to storage of the chemical weapons stockpile. see less | View Image Page

PUEBLO CHEMICAL DEPOT, Colo. - The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, which safely stored chemical weapons in Colorado for a majority of its 82-year lifecycle, was deactivated during a public ceremony Sept. 12.



“This is the culmination of the military coming together with the local community to build a team to get a mission done for the nation. And we did that,” said Col. Rodney McCutcheon, the depot’s 40th and final commander. “This is not just a today thing, this is an 80-year progress of people coming together and doing the right thing.”



Nearly 300 people gathered at the depot’s parade field for the event, which included the casing of colors, a symbolic gesture that marks the end of an Army organization’s service to the nation. They heard speeches from former commanders and employees and saw exhibits that outlined the depot’s history.



In July 2023, the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant, located on the depot, completed destruction of a stockpile of more than 780,000 chemical weapons pursuant to an international arms control treaty known as the Chemical Weapons Convention.



“The successful destruction of the chemical weapons at PCAPP, stored at PCD since the 1950s, demonstrates our adherence and commitment to CWC obligations and contributes to global chemical weapons disarmament efforts,” McCutcheon said. “For more than three decades, the PCD team has strived to make good on the noble cause of ridding the U.S. of chemical weapons.”



The PCAPP team is currently closing the former chemical demilitarization facility, which entails decontaminating and decommissioning buildings and equipment prior to demolition or reuse. The process will take approximately three years.



“The safe storage and transport of munitions were critical components of the PCAPP demilitarization process,” said Mr. Walton Levi, PCAPP site project manager. “The partnership between the Pueblo plant and PCD workforces to safely and successfully deliver more than 780,000 munitions to their final destruction deserves the utmost respect and recognition. The deactivation of PCD marks the end of one era for the community, but it also signifies the start of a brand-new and bright future, a future filled with tremendous potential for economic growth and stability.”



Deactivation by the Army indicates a unit or installation has been placed on nonactive status, disbanded or demobilized. The depot was built in 1942 to store and ship ammunition and general military supplies. After World War II, the depot’s workshops were remodeled and expanded to remanufacture a variety of materiel, including tanks and combat vehicles. In the 1950s, the mission evolved to safely storing a stockpile of chemical munitions containing 2,316 tons of mustard agent.



Now the depot is deactivated, it will operate as the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity-West, led by Ms. Sheila Johnson, Director. CMA-West will provide health and safety support to PCAPP until conditions have been met for its turnover to the local redevelopment authority, PuebloPlex.



“CMA-West will vigorously support the shift to the complex tasks of decontamination, decommissioning and demolition,” Johnson said. “As we look ahead, it is essential to understand that a well ordered, responsible and incremental transition is paramount and this team will dutifully prepare for the ultimate turnover to PuebloPlex, who will transform this storied site into a hub of quality enterprises and initiatives that promote sustainable, long-term economic development for the Pueblo community.”