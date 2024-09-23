Strong Relationships as the First Line of Global Defense

Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | Attendees in June 2024 attended the 4th annual US/UK CBRN Defense Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Burkhalter | Attendees in June 2024 attended the 4th annual US/UK CBRN Defense Acquisition Engagement with UK Ministry of Defence's Equipment and Support CBRN Delivery Team. This gathering fosters international collaboration across the CBRN defense portfolio, leveraging expertise and resources from both countries to accelerate equipment development and delivery to our warfighters. see less | View Image Page

The adage goes, “two heads are better than one”, meaning that the power of a group solving a problem is often more effective. That same adage can be applied to defending against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats as alliances and partnerships continue to be a foundational element of the United States’ CBRN defense strategy. The power of partnerships can enhance the interoperability of technology and equipment, save costs through resource sharing (including people and facilities), encourage innovation and knowledge, promote the exchange of expertise and capabilities, and maintain a line of trust and communication that is vital to solving difficult challenges.



The importance of international partnership is underscored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment’s five objectives for international cooperation—operational, economic, technical, political, and industrial. In addition to these objectives, the Defense Department’s Defense Acquisition University offers an international acquisition career path to ensure that new policies and guidance are incorporated into the international acquisition community.



The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) maintains dozens of cooperative efforts with international allies and partners in support of the Nation’s CBRN Defense interests. International partnerships are critical to the safety and survivability of the joint force and its coalition partners by ensuring that they have the capabilities and information needed to thrive and survive in CBRN contested environments. JPEO-CBRND uses a multitude of tools to effectively work with partners such as cooperative research and development, Foreign Military Sales, and Building Partner Capacity programs. One of the JPEO-CBRND’s key partners is the United Kingdom (UK) Ministry of Defence (MOD) which, along with the U.S., is at the core of several international alliances related to CBRN Defense including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).



In 2019, JPEO-CBRND and the UK MOD strengthened their partnership through development of a US/UK CBRN Defense Acquisition Engagement (CBRND AE) forum, to maximize capability interoperability, cooperative management of program risks, and availability of resources for CBRND technologies. The CBRND AE and its portfolio-driven working groups meet regularly to align programs and strategize on CBRND challenges, exchange information, and overall, strengthen the working relationship between the countries.



JPEO-CBRND and the UK MOD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) office serve as principal chairs of the forum with a focus on three technical pillars covering Medical Countermeasures; Sense, Integrated Early Warning and Reconnaissance Survey; and Protection and Decontamination. The AE supports and receives strategic guidance from higher level U.S. DOD/UK MOD Working Groups, ensuring that the work done is aligned to cooperative priorities and strategic vision.



“While we have partnerships with many countries, the CBRND Acquisition Engagement is our first deliberate process to align country investments and collaborate on critical projects,” said Jonathan Bartel, engagement officer to the United Kingdom.



This deliberate process was exemplified in 2020 through the U.S./UK Porton Man collaboration, where the JPEO-CBRND’s Joint Project Manager for CBRN Protection (JPM CBRN Protection) and the UK’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) worked together to develop standardized testing protocols for easier comparison of protective suit data. Previously, each country independently developed their suits, using their own testing and data gathering methods. These differences in standards made it difficult to compare test results as well as share information and equipment between countries.



JPM CBRN Protection and Dstl collaborated to develop standardized testing processes using Porton Man, a mannequin robot developed by Dstl to test protective clothing for both the UK government and international defense partners. JPM CBRN Protection experts worked alongside their Dstl counterparts to help run the Porton Man testing. This included training on the Porton Man technology, exchanging knowledge on protective suits, and establishing testing standards for data that could be operable for both the U.S. and UK.



“The Porton Man engagement exemplifies the importance of international partnership, because we were able to build alignment and coherence across our protective suit testing programs. Both U.S. and UK SMEs shared unique test infrastructure, capabilities and expertise that would be difficult to replicate on our own,” said Kimberly LeButt, JPEO-CBRND’s deputy director of international programs and former engagement officer to the United Kingdom.



LeButt explained that the intentionally structured collaboration enables both countries to solve problems together and leverage each other’s resources, due to having well defined collaboration mechanisms and common standards for data.



“It’s important to work with partners on a day-to-day basis to build and manage a cooperative program because interoperability is not one of those things that you can add at the end of a program, it's something that needs to be built along with the technologies,” said LeButt



The evolving complexity of the CBRN threat environment also drives the importance of international partnerships. Innovation and technology modernization are necessary to address new priorities and working with international partners allows the DOD to “burden share” the use of key research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) resources. Likewise, a key component of modernization is understanding the current threats and trends around the world and building common perspectives with allies and partners. International partnerships also enable JPEO-CBRND to be able to “phone a friend” when incidents occur, allowing access to unique sets of information and subject matter expertise to support future problem solving and rapid response. Keeping the lines of communication open helps countries work together—whether it’s from a resource or information standpoint—to be better prepared to address complex and nuanced CBRN challenges.



“Because we tend to be focused on product development, sometimes the important role we play in building relationships gets overlooked, but those relationships are the foundation for maintaining strong global perspectives on countering weapons of mass destruction. Communication and relationships are the first line of defense,” said LeButt.



JPEO-CBRND is committed to its international partnerships to advance the mission of countering weapons of mass destruction and keeping the joint force and its allies safe from CBRN threats. In the future, the organization looks to work with international partnerships across the capability portfolio and advance CBRN Integrated Layered Defense and technology modernization.