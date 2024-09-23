Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center Receive Prestigious 5-Star Ratings in National Survey

The Defense Health Network National Capital Region (DHN-NCR) is proud to announce that both Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) and Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center (ATAMMC) have earned coveted 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) database. This prestigious recognition is based on patient surveys collected from October 2022 through September 2023, reflecting exceptional patient experiences across multiple areas of hospital care.



HCAHPS is a nationally standardized survey that measures hospital patients’ perceptions of their care, providing vital insights into areas such as communication with doctors and nurses, responsiveness of hospital staff, cleanliness, and overall patient satisfaction. The 5-star rating, the highest designation awarded, signifies that WRNMMC and ATAMMC are among the top healthcare facilities nationwide in delivering a superior patient experience.



National Recognition



Out of 189 hospitals nationwide to receive a 5-star rating, WRNMMC and ATAMMC stand as exemplary institutions within the Military Health System, showcasing their commitment to excellence in patient care. This achievement highlights the dedication of their healthcare teams to consistently meet and exceed the expectations of patients, delivering compassionate, high-quality, and patient-centered care.



“We are incredibly proud of the teams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center for receiving this distinguished 5-star rating from CMS,” said Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director, DHN-NCR. “These ratings reflect the outstanding dedication of our healthcare professionals, who are committed to ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care and attention during their stay. It is an honor to be recognized among the nation’s top hospitals.”



Excellence in Patient Care



The CMS HCAHPS survey collects valuable feedback from patients about their hospital experience, focusing on critical areas such as communication, care transitions, and the hospital environment. The 5-star rating achieved by WRNMMC and ATAMMC demonstrates that these facilities consistently provide an exceptional level of care and foster a healing environment that prioritizes the needs and comfort of patients.



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, located in Bethesda, MD, is the flagship medical center of the U.S. Military Health System. It serves military members, veterans, and their families, offering world-class healthcare and leading-edge medical services. WRNMMC’s 5-star rating reflects its ongoing commitment to providing premier medical care in a patient-centered environment.



Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center, based in Fort Belvoir, VA, is a premier facility in the Military Health System, recognized for its comprehensive care services. From routine checkups to specialized treatments, ATAMMC excels in providing high-quality care to service members and their families. Its 5-star rating underscores its reputation as a leader in patient care and satisfaction.



The Defense Health Network National Capital Region encompasses a range of military treatment facilities dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare to military members, retirees, and their families. Through a commitment to excellence and patient-centered care, DHN-NCR is proud to support the health and well-being of the military community.



For more information about DHN-NCR and our healthcare services, please visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/Defense-Health-Networks/DHN-NCR. We are currently open for enrollment at many of our sites, please call Humana Military: TRICARE East at 1-800-444-5445 to enroll today.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2024 Date Posted: 09.24.2024 11:16 Story ID: 481612 Location: US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Alexander T. Augusta Medical Center Receive Prestigious 5-Star Ratings in National Survey, by Rick McNamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.