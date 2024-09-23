Polish-run dining facility fuels American warfighter in Torun

Photo By Bryan Araujo | Soldiers enjoy the first dinner service at the Polish Provided Logistics Support ...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Araujo | Soldiers enjoy the first dinner service at the Polish Provided Logistics Support dining facility in Torun, Poland, Sept. 20, 2024. Off-duty service members, dressed in civilian clothing, gathered to socialize and share a meal, marking a moment of camaraderie and relaxation amidst their deployment. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Araujo) see less | View Image Page

TORUŃ, Poland – Hundreds of hungry U.S. Soldiers chowed down on fried fish, spaghetti and an array of fresh vegetables for the kickoff of the Polish-run dinner service in Torun, Sept. 20.



Friday’s dinner meant more than just full bellies for the battalion of Soldiers stationed at the artillery base, it’s a major milestone for the Polish Provided Logistical Support (PPLS) program that defines U.S. – Polish cooperation in U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s footprint.



PPLS spang from the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed Aug. 15, 2020, which outlined the sharing of logistics costs for U.S. forces in Poland. That means many services like food, laundry and utilities are provided by the Polish government. This is now the second meal provided by the Polish team in Torun after breakfast service was launched in March.



"Our Polish partners are providing high nutrition to fuel the warfighter,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeffrey Manninen, Senior Army Food Advisor for the Combined Arms Support Command based in Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia. “Communication between our Soldiers and the PPLS team will be key in refining menus and meeting diverse palates."



Manninen, who was on hand for the inaugural service, emphasized the strong collaboration between U.S. Soldiers and their Polish counterparts. While Poland is doing the cooking and serving, specialists from the 405th Army Field Sustainment Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Poland (LRC) provide quality assurance. He said this teamwork and combined effort ensures the meals meet evolving preferences and nutritional needs.



Mains included curry turkey, fried fish, and spaghetti, while spinach, pumpkin, hearty wheat bread, yogurt, vegetables, salad bar, fresh fruits, and pastries rounded out the meal. Sgt. Thomas Rollins, a food service specialist was particularly impressed by his Polish counterparts.



"The options and quality are great. I think they made everything from scratch – like actually grating the parmesan on top of the spaghetti," he said.



LRC officials said the ultimate goal is for PPLS to take complete control of meal services across all of Poland. Now with the Torun on-lining, six of the ten dining facilities across the garrison have Polish provided dinner service.



With the inaugural meal complete, Manninen stressed the importance of continued collaboration as the U.S. establishes a permanent military presence in Poland.



"I think it's incredibly important to continue developing the relationship for long-term success in feeding Soldiers as they rotate through the Polish and European theater," he said.

U.S. Army Garrison Poland is the ’Army’s Home on the Eastern Flank’ and through partnership with its Polish hosts, ensures the delivery of services and support for 7,500 American Soldiers across 11 sites. Torun is home to America’s artillery in Poland.