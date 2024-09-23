Take A Minute with Second ScriptCenter Added at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Scripted…the timesaving ScriptCenter at Naval Hospital Bremerton has proven to be...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Scripted…the timesaving ScriptCenter at Naval Hospital Bremerton has proven to be such a sensation that a second automated system has been added to serve over 7,850 registered users. NHB’s ScriptCenter is already used more than any other in the U.S. – surpassing such locales as Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt and John Hopkins - for picking up prescriptions after being installed on Naval Station Everett in 2021 and added on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and NHB in February 2022. Since the inaugural opening, over 89,900 prescriptions have been dispensed to 6,874 different patients, with 35,831 distributed after hours and on the weekends. New users can start the process by using their cell phone to text the words ‘get in line’ to 1-877-909-2512 for Q-Anywhere. The advantages to any eligible beneficiary are multiple. Patients can follow their own time and own schedule. There’s no waiting. When combined with Q-Anywhere a patient can request medications and pick them up without ever waiting on hold or setting foot in the pharmacy waiting room. First time users require enrollment using a prescription number. But if a patient doesn’t have one, they can just text the Pharmacy and one will be provided (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

There was a flurry of interest on a recent Friday when Naval Hospital Bremerton openly shared on Facebook that due to a high volume of prescriptions coupled with limited staffing, there might be longer wait times at the main pharmacy.



Over 4,700 social media users saw that posting. Most were understanding. Others were vexed by the possibility of having a potential time management issue to pick up their medication.



Yet for those eligible beneficiaries who use the NHB Pharmacy ScriptCenter, it remained business as usual in using the automated – and secure - prescription refill dispenser available around the clock.



The timesaving ScriptCenter has proven to be such a sensation that a second automated system has been added to Naval Hospital Bremerton.



“It is with great excitement that our second ScriptCenter machine is up and running,” Lt. Cmdr. Evan Romrell, NHB Pharmacy assistant department head.



NHB’s ScriptCenter is already used more than any other in the U.S. – surpassing such locales as Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt and John Hopkins - for picking up prescriptions after being installed on Naval Station Everett in 2021 and added on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and NHB in February 2022.



It took less than six months for the benefits to became obvious.



According to Romrell, NHB’s ScriptCenter has gradually climbed in usage, from 800 per week in the initial year to 1,200 per week last year.



“A week earlier we dispensed 1,354 prescriptions to 560 different patients, and 533 of those prescriptions were picked up while the Main Pharmacy was closed,” exclaimed Romrell.



As of September 1, 2024, there are now over 7,850 registered users.



Romrell notes since ScriptCenter started, February 14, 2022, over 89,900 prescriptions have been dispensed to 6,874 different patients, with 35,831 distributed after hours and on the weekends.



“It’s the go-to option for picking up new prescriptions afterhours and on weekends while avoiding the pharmacy lobby,” said Romrell, adding that Pharmacy staff continually share the benefits of the system. “We have an amazing crew in the pharmacy that are consistently pushing ScriptCenter as the preferred option.”



“We realized shortly after installing that the machines rarely had issues and were so easy to use. Once patients used it the first time, they were hooked,” continued Romrell, citing that the NHB ScriptCenter was getting so busy there was often a line of people waiting.



“Two machines make it less likelihood of waiting,” Romrell said.



“A large majority of our patients either know about it already or are getting educated during their pickup of medications in the lobby or during their phone call to us,” added Cmdr. Dean Kang, pharmacist.



Although Main Pharmacy staff still clarify that those who don’t use it, should, there is still hesitation amongst some patients.



“Why use it? The better question is, why not use it instead of waiting in the pharmacy? On Friday we had a really busy day and were hampered with staff call outs,” related Romrell. “For those patients that chose to use Q-Anywhere combined with ScriptCenter there was no difference and no wait. Patients can also use the Pharmacy Automated call-in line and have their refills processed and loaded in ScriptCenter on the same day, even on weekends and holidays.



New users can start the process by using their cell phone to text the words ‘get in line’ to 1-877-909-2512 for Q-Anywhere.



The advantages to any eligible beneficiary are multiple. Patients can follow their own time and own schedule. There’s no waiting. When combined with Q-Anywhere a patient can request medications and pick them up without ever waiting on hold or setting foot in the pharmacy waiting room.



Romrell does note that there is a caveat. First time users require enrollment using a prescription number. But if a patient doesn’t have one, they can just text the Pharmacy and one will be provided.



“If it’s someone’s first time using it, come in during business hours. That way if there’s any issues, our staff will happily walk them through,” said Romrell, adding that refrigerated items can’t go in ScriptCenter.



There are also advantages with ScriptCenter for the Pharmacy staff, most notably in having flexibility in filling prescriptions.



“If we know that we have until 11 a.m. to get a prescription filled we can focus on other patients waiting in the Pharmacy lobby. Every prescription picked up in the ScriptCenter is one less coming to a window or the drive through,” explained Romrell.



For those who haven’t used ScriptCenter, Romrell has some ready advice, “If you haven’t tried it, try it out. When linked, Q-Anywhere prescription activation and ScriptCenter dispensing will totally change your pharmacy experience. Guaranteed.”