15th MEU concludes month of training in S. Korea, first ACV amphibious assault during Ex Ssang Yong

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 14, 2024) – Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary concluded more than a month of training in South Korea Aug. 6 to Sept. 7, including participation in Exercise Ssang Yong 24, which featured the first amphibious assault using Amphibious Combat Vehicles during their inaugural deployment.



The Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU arrived in South Korea aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during the first week of August. Partnered with the ROK Marine Corps 7th Brigade, the combined force of Marines conducted two weeks of live-fire training ranges and unit-level training at ROKMC bases near Pohang.



Battalion Landing Team 1/5, the ground combat element of the 15th MEU, employed ACVs at ROKMC training areas surrounding Pohang, South Korea, exercising the vehicles' off-road mobility and automated crew-served weapons. Alpha Company, BLT 1/5’s designated mechanized company, and its ACV Platoon also provided ROK Marines opportunities to tour and familiarize themselves with the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest ship-to-shore connector Aug. 20 and 22.



Units from across the 15th MEU also conducted partnered non-live fire events, including: tactical planning, mountain warfare training, fast rope inserts from an MV-22B Osprey, unmanned aerial and waterborne systems familiarization, small boat operations and reconnaissance, operations in urban terrain, communications integration, chemical attack response, and other training. This training strengthened and improved the interoperability between ROK and U.S forces in defense of the Korean Peninsula.



The culminating event in South Korea for 15th MEU’s ACVs was the amphibious assault Sept. 2 as part of Ssang Yong. Alpha Company Marines and Sailors, under the cover of the combined force's air and surface fire support, landed at Hwajin-ri Beach near Pohang alongside nearly 40 Korean amphibious assault vehicles. Using their ACVs' stabilized weapon systems, the company identified and reduced simulated enemy positions as they approached the shoreline, then dismounted to secure the beach prior to continuing the attack inland.



This marked the first time Marine Corps ACVs with embarked infantry demonstrated their beach assault capabilities with a host nation’s forces during a major exercise.



"Seventy-four years after our landing at Inchon, I can't think of a better place and partner with whom to showcase the Marine Corps' latest, most lethal amphibious assault capability," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicholas Freeman, commanding officer of BLT 1/5. "Any amphibious assault is a complex operation, and that's especially true with a combined force featuring new equipment. Today, we benefitted from decades of steadfast commitment between our countries, years of development and testing by our service, many months of hard work by this first-of-its-kind mechanized company, and several weeks of excellent training and integration with our allies. It's gratifying and inspiring to be here to see the impressive result of all these efforts."



The Marine Corps expects this first deployment of ACVs to continue to provide insights for platform embarkation and maintenance requirements, logistics, and integration with our allies and partners. These insights are vital for the service to ensure we continue to provide our Marines with the most operationally ready and capable platforms.



“As the U.S. Marine Corps' new generation of amphibious assault vehicle, it was special and meaningful to have ACVs deployed to the Korea Theater of Operations for the first time. Especially, during the decisive action, the most complex and sophisticated phase of the amphibious operation, the ACVs not only revealed its strength and capabilities but also the firm commitment to ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said ROKMC Lt. Col. Chol-Uk Kang Kang, lead SY24 exercise planner, 1st ROK Marine Division. “Going forward, I sincerely hope that the ROK and the U.S. can further develop on combined amphibious operational method and concept with its new capability.”



After the completion of Ssang Yong, the 15th MEU’s forces reembarked Boxer and Harpers Ferry at ROK Naval Base Busan, South Korea, to resume their deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of operations.



The ACV Platoon, Alpha Company, and other elements of the 15th MEU began their deployment in late March 2024, departing San Diego aboard Harpers Ferry.



Since then, ACVs were first employed overseas May 4 during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Oyster Bay in the Philippines. During the exercise, the ACV Platoon launched from Harpers Ferry, made movement in the water toward an objective, and attacked targets from offshore using the vehicles' stabilized heavy machine guns before reembarking.



The ACV Platoon’s first time ashore in a foreign country was June 24 after a ship-to-shore movement from Harpers Ferry to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan. During that event, the mechanized company rehearsed troop egress procedures and shared best practices with leaders from III Marine Expeditionary Force, which received its first ACVs in July.



Elements of the 15th MEU are under the command and control of Commander, Task Force 76, which the U.S. 7th Fleet employs to cooperate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As the U.S. 7th Fleet’s primary Navy advisor on amphibious matters in the 7th Fleet area of operations, CTF 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations to support a full range of theater contingencies, ranging from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations to full combat operations.