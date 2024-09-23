Fort Drum Medical Activity supports Soldiers for Life during Retiree Appreciation Day

Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Sgt. Ashtin C. Josey, an occupational therapy specialist with the...... read more read more Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Sgt. Ashtin C. Josey, an occupational therapy specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum, tests a military retiree’s grip strength during the Fort Drum Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort Drum, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2024. Soldiers and staff from multiple MEDDAC departments were on hand during the annual event to provide retirees and their families with health information and wellness screenings. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, New York – Soldiers and staff from the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum participated in the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, Sept. 21, 2024.



Representatives from multiple MEDDAC agencies, including primary care, public health, occupational therapy, audiology, nutrition, and dental, were on hand to provide military retirees and their families with health information and wellness screenings at Fort Drum’s Post Exchange shopping complex.



“We operate here in the North Country as a collective community (and) we provide a lot of service and support to our retirees; we provide a lot of capabilities medically,” said Col. Christina Buchner, the MEDDAC’s commander and Fort Drum’s senior health officer. “In the retirement phase, we want to make sure that there’s continuity of care, preventive measures for long-term health, and to let (retirees) know they’re still part of the military family.”



During the event, MEDDAC health professionals provided retirees with blood pressure checks, information on hearing conservation, smoking cessation information, grip tests, and dental health advice, to name a few.



“I think it’s great to have the retirees here,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Harper, Fort Drum’s public health and environmental health noncommissioned officer in charge. “It gives them an opportunity to come back and talk to Soldiers here at our wellness displays. It’s important to the retiree community because sometimes they might not know what we offer. Sometimes, it’s nice to kind of see something and know more about a topic without going straight to the hospital.”



Retirees remain an integral part of the MEDDAC’s mission, representing approximately 10 percent of beneficiaries receiving primary care on Fort Drum, with even more utilizing pharmacy, radiology, laboratory, and other ancillary services. A major goal of the MEDDAC’s involvement in the RAD was to ensure attendees were aware of the various benefits available to retirees.



“I think it’s awesome,” said Odell Beverly Sr., a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant and Canandaigua, N.Y. native. “I think it’s been very clear, and they’re not holding anything back. They’re exposing us to everything, letting us know where to check to see where our benefits are at, how to apply it, and how to get our benefits.”



TRICARE, the Department of Defense’s healthcare program, offers retirees a variety of plans, including TRICARE For Life, which beneficiaries can use in conjunction with Medicare. Other retiree plans include TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Select, and TRICARE Select Overseas, depending on age, location, and other personal factors.



Retired National Guard or Army Reserve members may also qualify for TRICARE Retired Reserve until age 60, at which time they are eligible for the same benefits as other retired service members.



“It is important for anyone to be an active participant in the delivery of their own healthcare,” Buchner said. “They need to know what’s available to them for long-term health and prevention. They also need to know how to navigate the system and get special subsistence to make sure that their medical care needs are met.”



For the MEDDAC representatives in attendance at the RAD, connecting with the retiree community and discussing their experiences was the highlight of the event.



“It’s been a lot of fun; all of them have great stories,” Harper said of his interactions with retirees and their families. “It’s important to talk to the retiree population because it’s where we come from. All of them have stories about where they were, and it’s wonderful to share those (stories).”



Military retirees and their families from as far away as Maine can visit, call, or email the Fort Drum Retiree Services Office to learn more about their benefits, entitlements, and other critical retiree information. The office also provides referral and guidance to active-duty Soldiers and their families preparing for retirement.



The Fort Drum Retirement Services Office is located on the first floor inside Clark Hall, Bldg. 10720 on Mount Belvedere. For more information, call (315) 772-6339, email usarmy.drum.rso@army.mil or visit https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/MPD/retirement-services-office-rso.



Headquartered at the Guthrie Army Medical Home on Fort Drum, the Fort Drum MEDDAC provides ready and sustained health service support and force health protection in support of the 10th Mountain Division and its subordinate units to enable health readiness and improve health outcomes through high-quality, patient-centered care to all beneficiaries.