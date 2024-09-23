Honorary Commanders Program Returns to Pittsburgh

Photo By Shawn Monk | Civic leaders from the Pittsburgh area pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Monk | Civic leaders from the Pittsburgh area pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 aircraft at the 171st Air Refueling Wing after an orientation flight Aug. 13, 2024. The flight was part of the Honorary Commanders Program which included a briefing, a flight on a KC-135 aircraft or a C-17 aircraft, and lunch with military leaders from both the 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 911th Airlift Wing. The event is intended to help foster lasting relationships in the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk) see less | View Image Page

The 171st Air Refueling Wing and the 911th Airlift Wing are excited to announce the launch of the Steel City Air Force Honorary Commanders Program, aimed at fostering strong relationships between the bases and the local community through the Steel City Honorary Commanders Association.



The Air Force honorary commanders program pairs local business and community leaders with all levels of Air Force commanders to provide a unique opportunity for collaboration and understanding. Honorary commanders will have the opportunity to participate in base events, meet with military personnel, and gain a better understanding of the mission and operations of the reserve component of the Air Force in western Pennsylvania and around the globe.



"We are thrilled to work in partnership with the 911th Airlift Wing to launch the Air Force Honorary Commanders Program in Western PA (Pennsylvania) and strengthen the bond between the bases and our local community," said Colonel Ray Hyland, Wing Commander of the 171st Air Refueling Wing. "This program will not only provide valuable insights for our honorary commanders, but also create lasting partnerships that benefit both of our local Air Force bases and our local Pittsburgh community."



The program's goals include but are not limited to:



- Increasing public awareness of the armed forces

- Building mutual understanding and partnerships

- Encouraging service members to become more involved in the community

- Promoting a free exchange of ideas between base and community leaders



The program began in 2006, and participants can include local business, community, and civic leaders. The new class kicked off this August with a combined aerial refueling flight with several local members of the Pennsylvania state congressional delegation aboard. Honorary commanders boarded a C-17 aircraft from the 911th AW or a KC-135 aircraft from the 171st ARW and were able to observe the two planes over Ohio. Honorary commanders witness firsthand the knowledge and skill of both aircrew during the mission and engaged with members of the aeromedical flight team during the flight.



The program is open to business and community leaders in western Pennsylvania who are interested in learning more about the Air Force and supporting the men and women who serve our country. Each honorary commander will serve a two-year term, where they will complete high level engagements with both local Air Force wings. The inaugural class of steel city honorary commanders includes:



Name, Organization, Position, Unit Assigned To:

- John Barnes, Barnes Global Advisors, President, 171 Maintenance Group Commander

- Jenn Beer, Leadership Pittsburgh, Chief Executive Officer, 171 Mission Support Group Commander

- Katherine Byrne, PNC Bank, Vice President, 171 MSG Commander

- Christina Cassotis, Pittsburgh International Airport Executive Director, 911 Wing Commander

- Tim Chesleigh, Eastern Atlantic States, Executive, 171 Maintenance Squadron

- Maurissa D'Angelo, D'Angelo Technology, President, 911 MXG

- Andy Davis, Neighborhood 91, Director of Government Development, 171 Air Refueling Wing and Comptroller Flight

- James Deighan, Mega Cat Studios, CEO, 911 MXG

- Matt Gentile, My BFF Social, President, 171 Public Affairs

- Chris Heck, Pittsburgh Airport Chamber, President, 171 Operations Group Commander

- Alexander Heit, Visimo, President, 911 Communications Squadron

- Justine Kaznicka, Keystone Space Collaborative, Founder, 171 Deputy Commander

- Jeff Kotula, Washington County Chamber, President, 911 OG/CC

- Peter Lambrou, Aviation Medicine, President, 911 Medical Group

- Thomas Langston, Oil Services, President, 171 Logistics Readiness Squadron

- Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, Allegheny Health Network, Chief Diversity, 171 Medical Group

- Douglas Leonard, Douglas Leonard Consulting, President, 171 Force Support Squadron

- Thad Magyar, Titan Robotics, President, 911 OG

- Jorge Martinez, Red Cross, CEO, 911 Security Forces Squadron

- Petra Mitchell, Catalyst Connection, CEO, 911 LRS

- Adam Murphy, Sourceree, President, 171 Communications Squadron

- Michelle Patrick, Robert Morris University, President, 911 AW/DC

- Olga Pogoda, KEF Robotics, Chief Operations Officer, 911 OG

- Bob Raida, HEBI Robotics, CEO, 171 Operations Support Squadron

- Deborah Rice-Johnson, Highmark Inc., CEO, 171 MDG

- Audrey Russo, Tech Association, CEO, 171 ARW/CC

- Michael Varholla, Local #5 Electrical Union, President, 171 Civil Engineer Squadron

- Craig Waller, Rewynder, CEO, 171 MXG

- Walt Zukowski, Sunbelt, Manager, 911 CES



Nominations will be accepted for a new honorary commander’s class in 2026 when the inaugural class graduates from the full two-year program.



For more information about the 171st Honorary Commanders Association, visit the [171st ARW Public Webpage](https://www.171arw.ang.af.mil/About-Us/Honorary-Commanders/).



For more information about the 911th Honorary Commanders Association, visit the [911th AW Public Webpage](https://www.pittsburgh.afrc.af.mil/About-Us/Honorary-Commanders/).