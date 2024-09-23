U.S. Coast Guard, Navy medically evacuate ill crewman from foreign fishing vessel northwest of Saipan

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) prepare to hoist a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) prepare to hoist a 37-year-old crewman from the 95-foot Chinese Taipei-flagged fishing vessel Jin Hsiang Fa approximately 138 nautical miles northwest of Saipan on Sept. 21, 2024, with coordination from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. Following a request for assistance from the Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) Taipei at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam began coordinating the response with HSC-25. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) conducted a successful medical evacuation of a 37-year-old crewman from the 95-foot Chinese Taipei-flagged fishing vessel Jin Hsiang Fa, approximately 138 nautical miles northwest of Saipan on Sept. 21, 2024, with coordination from U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



“Having the support of hoist-capable aircraft like the MH-60S and our HSC-25 partners is invaluable for search and rescue operations in the Pacific,” said Vince Grochowski, command duty officer at Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. “Their ability to quickly access vessels at sea and provide transport of mariners to a higher level of medical care can be lifesaving, particularly in remote areas like this.”



Following a request for assistance from the Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) Taipei at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, the Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam began coordinating the response with HSC-25.



“RCC Taipei was vital in this rescue by keeping us updated and helping bridge the language gap between the ship and the aircrew,” said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, search and rescue mission coordinator. “Their teamwork ensured we could respond quickly and get the crewman the medical care he needed without delay.”



The crewman was reportedly suffering from severe medical symptoms, including leg swelling and reduced consciousness. Responders consulted the duty flight surgeon, who recommended rapid evacuation and access to advanced medical care. The Jin Hsiang Fa, originally transiting over 350 nautical miles north of Guam, was directed to proceed toward Saipan to expedite the medevac. The Navy’s MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter crew launched from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and refueled in Saipan before heading offshore.



The Knighthawk crew rendezvoused with the Jin Hsiang Fa at twilight and safely hoisted the ailing crewman. He was then transported to Guam, arriving just before sunset, where awaiting emergency medical services met them and transferred him for further treatment.



The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy maintain a robust partnership to ensure the safety of mariners throughout the Pacific. This successful operation underscores the critical role of air resources in providing timely medical assistance and highlights the importance of regional cooperation and preparedness in responding to maritime emergencies.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and around 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.



About U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25

U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, known as the "Island Knights," is a critical MH-60S Knighthawk expeditionary helicopter squadron based at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As the island's sole permanently stationed naval aviation and rotary wing asset, HSC-25 is vital in supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet. The squadron provides combat-ready crews and aircraft for various operations, including combat logistics, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance.