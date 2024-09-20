This year, Team McChord hosted the annual Air Force Ball at the Seattle Museum of Flight in Tukwila, Washington, September 20, 2024. The festivities kicked off around 5:00 p.m. with a social hour and music, but lasted well into the evening with smiles, pictures, and dancing.



The Air Force Ball is an annual event that celebrates the United States Air Force's birthday and history. The event is held around September 18, the historic day in 1947 when the Army Air Corps became the U.S. Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 19:23 Story ID: 481573 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Soldiers celebrate 100 years of global reach at the 2024 Team McChord Air Force Ball, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.