1st Lt. Colin Cummings: Multi-time air hockey champion

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Colin Cummings, 647th Force Support Squadron manpower officer, is not only dedicated to his military career but also to his passion for air hockey, a sport in which he has become a multi-time world champion.



After being introduced to the game and having only a couple of years of experience, Cummings was named the number one ranked junior air hockey player at 12 years old.



“Winning the first championship felt insane,” said Cummings. “I remember just not being able to think or feel anything, just living in the moment.”



He would go on to play at local air hockey spots in town and participate in tournaments winning a total of 15, the majority of them being world titles. He continued to play in college, while being part of Baylor University’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, thus earning his commission into the Air Force.



Even now, Cummings continues to put in the practice to compete in air hockey at a high level, traveling to tournaments and keeping up with practice, all while fulfilling his role as an Air Force officer.



“Your passions outside of your occupation are all connected,” said Cummings. “If you aren’t following your passion and you’re not driven by something, then it’s going to reflect in your work.”



“Becoming champion taught me that the only way to be the best at something is to learn from the best and try out new strategies and techniques,” said Cummings. “I apply this same approach in my role as an Airman by actively seeking to learn from my colleagues and remaining a humble listener.”



Despite having 12 world titles, Cummings still strives for excellence in the world of air hockey. He is currently tied with another player for the most air hockey world championships, and is hoping to see 13 in the future.



Through air hockey, Cummings has not only achieved success in the sport, but also cultivated skills that contribute to his success in the military. His ability to think creatively while having fun, and maintaining focus under pressure have served him well both on the table and in the Air Force.



“Air hockey has taught me that it is equally as important to have fun and be creative within the workplace to achieve excellence,” said Cummings. “Staying positive and fostering an innovative environment has ultimately gotten me to where I am today.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 17:21 Story ID: 481566 Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Lt. Colin Cummings: Multi-time air hockey champion, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.