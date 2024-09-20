U.S. Army North highlights new concept to protect critical infrastructure

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Brian Bettis, Force Protection director at U.S. Army North, speaks to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Brian Bettis, Force Protection director at U.S. Army North, speaks to interagency and law enforcement professionals at the Texas Energy Security Working Group in Dallas, Sept.18, 2024. The Texas Energy Working Group focused on measures needed to protect the nation's critical infrastructure. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Beth Smith) see less | View Image Page

Dallas – Whether flipping a light switch or tuning into their favorite show, many Americans seldom consider the efforts required to secure the electric grid; they simply expect it to function. Cybersecurity and law enforcement experts gathered in Dallas Sept. 17-19 for a Texas Energy Security Working Group to address this important issue, focusing on measures needed to protect our nation's critical infrastructure and keep the grid running seamlessly.



"As our reliance on digital infrastructure grows, so too do the threats against it. We must remain vigilant and collaborate among stakeholders to ensure the security and resilience of our electric grid and other critical infrastructure," said Col. Brian Bettis, Director of force protection for U.S. Army North during his remarks to an audience of security-minded professionals.



Bettis emphasized the pivotal role of Army North in supporting broader interagency efforts to protect the nation's infrastructure. "The Department of Defense is not the lead agency in this operational area, but we are ready to support efforts to create a holistic, whole-of-government approach," he explained. "The Texas FBI’s field office is leading the charge in bringing together entities across sectors to harden our infrastructure, and Army North is fully committed to assisting with that mission."



When asked about how these efforts directly impact everyday Americans, he responded by reiterating the critical nature of energy security: "Energy security is everyone’s problem. If you watch TV or flip on a light switch, you are a part of the solution to defend the infrastructure you depend on. Our approach is about fostering partnerships, not just among government agencies but with private industry and educational institutions, to build a more resilient infrastructure."



Bettis also addressed concerns about what the public and private sectors can do to help. "The key takeaway today is that everyone in the room is thinking conceptually about how to bring it all together. Now, there’s a framework, a concept, that people can take back to their partners and build on. The DOD is planning for this, but we need everyone’s help to make it a reality," he said. He added that the goal is not just to protect military infrastructure, but to safeguard systems vital to the entire nation.



Army North’s contributions to advancing this vision include the Multi-Domain Resiliency Zone, which aims to harden critical infrastructure such as electric grids, ports, and transportation networks from potential adversaries. "All of our senior leaders talk about protecting ‘fort to port,’ but I like to say it is ‘home to fort to port,’ because the electric grid isn’t just vital to DOD – it’s vital to everyone. When you see entities like U.S. Transportation Command and the FBI talking about insider threats, it’s clear that our efforts to protect the infrastructure go far beyond military bases," Bettis noted.



"The electric grid is a vital part of our national defense, and everyone plays a role in safeguarding it. Whether you're in government, industry, or a private citizen, awareness and action are key. Every American can contribute by staying informed, supporting policies that strengthen infrastructure, and recognizing that security doesn’t end when the workday is over.”



Bettis shared his thoughts on the future of the MDRZ initiative and the steps Army North plans to take. "We’re looking ahead. My hope is that within a year, we can move from proof of concept to operationalizing MDRZ. We’ve already started identifying critical infrastructure in Texas where we can take action. Last year, Texas lost the grid during a snowstorm. We need to make sure that doesn’t happen again – we need to ensure our systems aren’t vulnerable to attacks from foreign adversaries," he said.



Bettis’s remarks underscored Army North’s unwavering commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and defending the homeland. As threats against our nation’s critical infrastructure continue to evolve, fostering partnerships between military, government, and private entities will be critical to fortifying the nation's defenses.



For more information about Army North's efforts in homeland defense, defense support to civil authorities, and theater security cooperation, please visit Army North's official website at https://www.arnorth.army.mil.