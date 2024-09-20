Local teen breaks white-tailed deer state record at Red River

Photo By Adrienne Brown | The October 2023 photo shows Reili Brewer with the white-tailed buck harvested at Red...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | The October 2023 photo shows Reili Brewer with the white-tailed buck harvested at Red River Army Depot. Brewer currently holds the Texas state for the largest white-tailed buck harvested by a youth. (Photo courtesy of Red River Land Management) see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – A 15-year-old girl has officially broken the Texas record for the largest white-tailed buck harvested by a youth and the fourth largest buck harvested nationwide by a youth.



Reili Brewer, of Avery, shot the buck on Red River’s property on the evening of October 29, 2023. The 29-point buck had a Boone and Crockett non-typical score of 239 2/8 (244 7/8 gross B&C). Brewer was hunting with her father Rickey, who is an employee at the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution – Red River, Texas.



Reili also joins the ranks of adult hunters in Texas with this harvest as it is the 14th largest taken in the state.



Reili has been hunting since she was 7 years old. Her Dad had spotted the buck in 2021 and 2022. He had narrowed down the area and felt he was gaining ground.



During the 2023 youth season, Rickey decided to allow his then 14-year-old in on the hunt for the weekend.



“I told my friend the night before that I’m going to get this deer this weekend” Reili said.



It was raining heavily most of that day in October and the temperature had dropped drastically since the two arrived at the hunt area.



“I took my Dad’s rain gear because of the rain. After a while, he left the stand to go change clothes. Five minutes later the deer came out on a trail where he stopped to eat acorns and that gave the me chance to make it happen.”



Reili had taken the deer alone in the stand. She was overjoyed.



“I had a feeling I was going to do it, and I did,” she said.



Earlier this year, Reili did an interview with the Outdoor Channel. Reili has also appeared in several magazines including Field & Stream, North American Whitetail and Buckmasters. She has also been a part of several podcasts including Lone Star Outdoors Show, Drury Outdoors, Team Realtree and Antler & Hicks Outdoors.



Her most recent appearance is in the LadyShooter Lifestyles magazine.