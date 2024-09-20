Army Counterintelligence Command Prepares for Riding Season with Motorcycle Mentorship Program

Photo By Adam Lowe | Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hood, the command sergeant major of Army...... read more read more Photo By Adam Lowe | Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hood, the command sergeant major of Army Counterintelligence Command, in reflected in a motorcycle rim in front of the headquarters building prior to the command’s inaugural motorcycle mentorship ride to Fort McHenry at Fort Meade, Maryland, July 19, 2024. Mentorship rides allow the program coordinator to inspect the riders' motorcycles and personal protective equipment (PPE) and to ensure safe riding practices. U.S. Army photo by Adam Lowe see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md. — As riding season approached in the Mid-Atlantic, Army Counterintelligence Command’s (ACIC) newly established motorcycle mentorship program shifted into high gear to launch its inaugural motorcycle safety ride.



The riders – 25 in all, consisting of both Soldiers and Civilians on Harleys, Hondas, Indians, and other motorcycles – departed from ACIC’s headquarters building at Fort George G. Meade just before 10 in the morning on July 19, avoiding major highways and opting for business and two-lane state highways on their route to Fort McHenry, the birthplace of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”



Before the ride, Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, the commanding general of ACIC, addressed the riders and emphasized the importance of safety, highlighting the alarming rise in motorcycle fatalities from 2012 to 2021. "Please come back safe," said Cox.



Command Sgt. Maj. Craig M. Hood, the unit’s command sergeant major who also participated in the ride, added, "Do not rush things and just enjoy the ride."



The ride’s primary purpose was to inspect the riders' motorcycles and personal protective equipment (PPE) and to ensure safe riding practices.



While the U.S. Army has seen a recent decrease in motorcycle-related fatalities, the numbers remain high; since fiscal year 2019, the Army has lost an average of 28 Soldiers a year to motorcycle accidents. Mentorship rides such as these aim to reduce injuries and fatalities by teaching and promoting safe riding practices.



Cpl. Zachary Caudle, the motorcycle mentorship program coordinator, stressed the importance of defensive riding to the riders with a quote from Evel Knievel: "Riding a motorcycle on today’s highways, you have to ride in a very defensive manner. You have to be a good rider, and you have to have both hands and both feet on the controls at all times."



Caudle assumed the role of program coordinator from Staff Sgt. Tyler Shicks, an enthusiastic rider in ACIC who developed the program and oversaw significant growth in its first year before leaving due to a permanent change of station. After months of planning and coordination during the previous winter, Caudle’s ride received approval to proceed.



On the day of the ride, Caudle reviewed the route with the riders and oversaw the T-CLOCS pre-ride inspection — that is, tires and wheels, controls, lights and electrical, oil, chassis, and stand — before reminding the riders to "ride at your own skill level."



Along the way, the group encountered obstacles such as railroad tracks, potholes, and road debris, providing opportunities for Caudle to assess and assist the less-experienced riders.



Upon arrival at Fort McHenry, the riders explored the historical site, including the replica of the flag flown during the Battle of Baltimore in 1814 and various wartime tactics. After two hours of touring, they proceeded to Mission BBQ for lunch. To mitigate the safety concerns from the rising temperatures, longer-than-anticipated ride times due to multiple red lights, and wearing proper PPE, Caudle ensured everyone stayed healthy and hydrated. "Wearing proper PPE on a motorcycle gets very hot in the summer, but it’s better to have the proper PPE and not need it than to need it and not have it," said Caudle.



Collaborating with ACIC’s Safety Officer, Mr. Gerard Bowman, ACIC’s Motorcycle Mentorship Program has its sights on earning the Army Safety Excellence Streamer for the command. This award indicates accident prevention measures and success after 12 consecutive months without experiencing an at-fault accident as well as total completion of a composite risk management training. Both Caudle and Bowman see achieving the award as a major milestone for the fairly new one-star command, activated on December 6, 2021.



Following lunch, the riders returned to ACIC headquarters where they conducted an after-action review. The command leadership expressed gratitude to Caudle for his efforts in organizing the ride and enhancing the group's riding experience.



This mentorship ride fulfilled its purpose in strengthening trust among ACIC personnel and showcasing the command's support for motorcycle riders and their safety.



