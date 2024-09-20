Fort Cavazos EMS honors Paramedic and EMT of the Year

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Richard Neagle, chief, Fort Cavazos Emergency Medical Services poses with Anna Mezera,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Richard Neagle, chief, Fort Cavazos Emergency Medical Services poses with Anna Mezera, paramedic, and John Valdez, emergency medical technician, Fort Cavazos EMS after the pair received the Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician of the Year Awards in a ceremony 17 Sept. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Fort Cavazos Emergency Medical Service team presented Anna Mezera, paramedic, and John Valdez, emergency medical technician, Fort Cavazos EMS with the Paramedic and EMT of the Year Awards in a ceremony 17 Sept.

Fort Cavazos EMS personnel work 24 hours on, and 72 hours off (that’s one day on and three days off) responding to over 4,000 emergency calls per year, on and off post, and throughout the cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, and Gatesville. That is an area of more than 340 square miles with additional wildlife search and rescue, and rehabilitation and joint training with the fire department.

“For what you do for this installation, thank you,” said Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath, commander, Medical Readiness Battalion, CRDAMC. “When we get called and told you [the Soldiers] have to go to Iraq, Afghanistan, etc., the only thing that we as Soldiers ask for is that our families are taken care of.”

“It’s a big weight to carry on your shoulders and the whole team appreciates what you are doing each and every day,” said Culbreath.

EMTs perform lifesaving skills like stopping bleeding, helping with breathing, giving certain medications and paramedics perform the same skills with the addition of advanced cardiology skills, administering breathing tubes and next level medications.

A typical day for the team begins at 6:30 a.m., making sure ambulances are stocked with equipment. Afterwards it’s on to preparing to take calls or going out on calls, vehicle maintenance, and training throughout the day, dinner with the team, or out on a call, and into the night with the shift ending the next day at 6:30 a.m. Valdez and Mezera are both field training officers and a lot of their days are spent training students on ambulance operation and patient care.

“Every day is different, which is why we both like this job, because it’s not the same thing over again,” said Mezera. “A day can be super chill where we are kind of just hanging out or it can be call, to call, to call with both medical and trauma, but I enjoy it.”

Valdez has the addition of being the fleet maintenance coordinator and loves going on emergency calls, that may seem monotonous, to care for patients.

“The only big difference with my day-to-day is that I take care of all of the fleet maintenance for our department, so I’m sitting in trucks to get worked on or tires changed, and making sure everything is up to date,” said Valdez. “I love that even though it can be toned out as the same call, trouble breathing, every patient is different, so it’s a different way to work through what their problem is.”

The department began the yearly award two years ago, and receiving the award for first



time, both Mezera and Valdez praised their peers for selecting them. Mezera has



worked for the organization over 9 years, and Valdez for two years.



“For me, I feel like it’s a big honor, especially since it’s nominated by peers,” said



Mezera. “Personally, I love what I do, and like one of my colleagues said earlier, I love the fact that I can be here taking care of the Soldiers that are taking care of me.”

When they’re off protecting us, I can help protect their family members, she added.

The team, of almost 30 personnel, voted for Mezera and Valdez to receive the awards,



not only because of their specialty, but for their above and beyond work ethic for the



department.



“I feel like it’s good to have your peers that you work around say that you were the



best for the year,” said Valdez. “Going back to the Army, after I served six years, I’m still taking care of all the brothers and sisters out there.”

Richard Neagle, chief, Fort Cavazos EMS emphasized their contributions to the

department, highlighting their commitment.

People like John and Anna go above and beyond, by helping with collateral duties outside of their jobs, volunteering on their time off, fixing equipment, training new employees and helping management without being asked, Neagle commented.

“Anna has had three CPR saves this year,” said Neagle. “She’s phenomenal and very smart and Valdez does all of our vehicle fleet maintenance and trains all of the new EMTs…these two people go way above and we’re proud to have employees like that.”

Additionally, awards were presented to Neagle for outstanding achievement, and certificates of appreciation to captains Christopher Lee and Nicholas Myers.

The ceremony not only recognized individual excellence but also reinforced the spirit of teamwork that drives the Fort Cavazos EMS community.