    9/11 Memorial Walk and Breakfast

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Story by John Zierow 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah - Soldiers and civilians at Dugway Proving Ground joined the Dugway Fire Department to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 with a memorial walk. They celebrated the lives of the survivors by building comradery during a pancake breakfast.

    This is an annual event that brings the workforce and community together so that something positive can come out of a tragic moment. Residents and staff at Dugway often seek for new ways to uplift each other and build stronger connections.

