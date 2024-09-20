DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah - Soldiers and civilians at Dugway Proving Ground joined the Dugway Fire Department to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 with a memorial walk. They celebrated the lives of the survivors by building comradery during a pancake breakfast.



This is an annual event that brings the workforce and community together so that something positive can come out of a tragic moment. Residents and staff at Dugway often seek for new ways to uplift each other and build stronger connections.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:43 Story ID: 481554 Location: UTAH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9/11 Memorial Walk and Breakfast, by John Zierow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.