DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah - Soldiers and civilians at Dugway Proving Ground joined the Dugway Fire Department to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 with a memorial walk. They celebrated the lives of the survivors by building comradery during a pancake breakfast.
This is an annual event that brings the workforce and community together so that something positive can come out of a tragic moment. Residents and staff at Dugway often seek for new ways to uplift each other and build stronger connections.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:43
|Story ID:
|481554
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Memorial Walk and Breakfast, by John Zierow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dugway Proving Ground