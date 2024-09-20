NMRC Leadership Provides Guidance on Marine Health to the Health Services Operational Advisory Group

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BETHESDA, Md. (Sept. 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Pam Miller, the Medical Officer (TMO) of the...... read more read more Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BETHESDA, Md. (Sept. 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Pam Miller, the Medical Officer (TMO) of the Marine Corps, engages with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) staff during a Health Services Operational Advisory Group (HSOAG) meeting. Marine Corps Health Services, led by TMO, advises the Commandant and Marines Headquarters staff on all healthcare matters. TMO serves as the functional expert in working with the appropriate Headquarters agencies for determining medical requirements and makes recommendations on all medical matters relevant to supporting the Marine Corps. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of medical research, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released) see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) leadership and staff attended a meeting of the Health Services Operational Advisory Group (HSOAG) on September 11.



The meeting, which occurred over four days from September 9-12, brought together subject matter experts, leadership, and stakeholders to discuss the state of Marine healthcare and the organizational structures that support it.



NMRC staff presented ongoing research and development work to other HSOAG attendees. Capt. Franca Jones, NMRC commander, spoke to the assembled stakeholders on the role of Research and Development in Marine health.



“The Health Services OAG is an opportunity for Navy Medicine leaders who support the Fleet Marine Force to come together and, aligning with the Commandant’s guidance, focus on shaping the future of operational health service support,” said Rear Adm. Pam Miller, The Medical Officer (TMO) of the Marine Corps. “Research and development are critical for the Marine Corps to keep pace with the rapidly changing field of military medicine.”



In between sessions, HSOAG members engaged with NMRC researchers during a meet-and-greet session, with research posters and a display on the command’s advanced medical development program. Posters on display showed recent research projects and capabilities in the areas of blast exposure; biological defense; vaccines and therapeutics; infectious diseases and NMRC’s diagnostic laboratory; and current clinical trials, all of which support Marine health and readiness.



“NMRC’s participation in the Health Services Operational Advisory Group is a critical conduit for bilateral communications and collaborations to align Navy Medicine research and development efforts to address the medical capability gaps and requirements of the US Marine Corps,” said Cmdr. Mark Simons, NMRC’s deputy science director.



Marine Corps Health Services, led by TMO, advises the Commandant and Marines Headquarters staff on all healthcare matters. TMO serves as the functional expert in working with the appropriate Headquarters agencies for determining medical requirements and makes recommendations on all medical matters relevant to supporting the Marine Corps.



In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.