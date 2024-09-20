Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Science Review

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Story by John Zierow 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, Utah - The Technology Management Branch at Dugway is leading the way with a Tech Science Review for staff. The monthly review educates Team Dugway about resources at the installation like the Fabrication Shop that enhance testing and training.

    In July 2024, Jody Nielson gave members of the workforce a tour of different workstations and capabilities at the Fab Shop. Visits like this give valuable insight to personnel on various topics that are relevant to the science, testing, and evaluation done at Dugway.

    From 3D printers to sanders, the fabrication shop uses it all to supply Dugway with the material needed to complete the mission. According to Nielson, "very few materials get thrown away. We use as much of the product as possible to get the most out of what we are given. The Fabrication shop works hard every day to support everyone here at Dugway.”

    With this insight, personnel are better informed about resources available to them and they get to know people from other departments. The Tech Science Reviews happen in person and online via Team's meetings each month.

