Army senior sustainer sees modernization in action at NTC, Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, visited Fort Irwin Sept. 18 to see how sustainment concepts were being integrated into training at the National Training Center.



During the visit, Mohan reflected on his previous assignment to NTC and engaged with local leadership about the evolving challenges facing the base. His visit emphasized the Army’s commitment to not only modernizing facilities but also addressing the foundational infrastructure needed to support them, ensuring the long-term viability of installations like Fort Irwin.



Mohan, who previously served as an observer coach/trainer at the NTC, noted the improvements made since his last time at the garrison.



"It's good to see some of the facilities and some of the challenges that we had when I was here that you seem to have knocked down," he said.



He also fondly recalled the close-knit community that characterized Fort Irwin during his previous assignment.



"If you needed something from the commissary and they didn't have it, you could ask the community, and they would get it," Mohan said.



Col. Lane Bomar, garrison commander, affirmed the continued sense of unity within the community.



"It still is, sir. It's the closest thing that you can get to an overseas assignment. Everybody knows everybody, everybody interacts with everyone," Bomar said. "You'll see all the leadership in the commissary and Post Exchange, you'll see them at the events here on post."

