Navy Bloodborne Infection Management Center Officer in Charge Maximizes Contributions of Service members Living with HIV and Viral Hepatitis

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Bloodborne Infection Management Center (NBIMC) held a change of command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Bloodborne Infection Management Center (NBIMC) held a change of command ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bethesda on August 23, 2024. After the ceremony, NBIMC officers in charge (OICs) from the past and present posed for a photo. OICs from left to right: Capt. Nimfa Teneza-Mora (OIC 2021-2024), Capt.(r) Charmagne Beckett (OIC 2015-2018), Cmdr. Marshall Hoffman (Incoming OIC), Capt.(r) Adam Armstrong (OIC 2012-2015), and Capt. Todd Gleeson (OIC 2018-2021). (Navy courtesy photo by Mr. Ryan Torres) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Bloodborne Infection Management Center (NBIMC) held a change of command ceremony, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Maryland, where Cmdr. Marshall Hoffman relieved Capt. Nimfa Teneza-Mora as Officer in Charge (OIC) Aug. 23, 2024.



“The NBMIC provides leadership, expertise, and support for Navy Medical Readiness, developing policy for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C screenings for the department of the Navy,” said Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, and director, Defense Center for Public Health Portsmouth.



“Under Capt. Tenza-Mora’s dedicated leadership, NBMIC has certainly done some amazing work helping operational forces with direct support from medical readiness in policy development related to HIV, hepatitis B and C, as well as other bloodborne pathogens.”



During her tenure, Teneza-Mora, successfully conducted over two million precise screenings for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, while also securing a $45 million contract to support the Department of the Navy's infectious disease testing over the next five years. NBIMC enhanced support for service members diagnosed with positive results by ensuring swift notification and seamless access to medical care and treatment, ultimately promoting their health, wellness, and rapid return to full duty.



“I had a truly memorable 36 months as the OIC here at the NBMIC,” said Teneza-Mora. “I have had the opportunity to grow professionally in this position. We have experienced a good number of challenging situations here at the NBMIC, but our team here always responded appropriately.



Teneza-Mora also provided expert guidance for revising a Defense Health Agency instruction, which addressed HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for those at risk. She co-led a tri-service work group to expand PrEP use in the military health system by developing training for primary care providers and creating patient education materials. These efforts aimed to reduce HIV infection rates among service members and support the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the United States.



Additionally, Teneza-Mora oversaw the operational suitability screening of more than 207 service members with HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C, determining 172 to be fit for operational and overseas assignments. She directed the expansion of NBIMC’s HIV Management System, enhancing the tracking and support of service members with bloodborne infections. Her leadership fostered a culture of excellence and directly contributed to increasing service members' deployability, aligning with Navy Medicine’s second line of effort to ensure Sailors and Marines are mission ready.



“My experiences at this command will always shape my thoughts and my actions and I will always remember you all. I will remember your willingness, your friendship, and your comradery. Thank you all for your hard work, sacrifice, and duty. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you,” said Teneza-Mora in her closing statements to the command.



Hoffman, the incoming officer in charge, shared his perspective as an internal medicine physician, having treated service members with HIV during his overseas assignments. “Modern HIV management allows individuals to live full, healthy lives, and I’m proud that the military supports this by enabling service members with HIV to serve their country to the fullest extent possible,” said Hoffman. “Although HIV remains a serious diagnosis, the dedicated NBIMC staff work diligently to ensure our Sailors and Marines with HIV are ready for operational and overseas assignments whenever possible.”