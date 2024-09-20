Information shared, questions answered at retired military town hall

A town hall for retired service members in the Alamo Region was held Aug. 24, 2024, at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center. The event was also livestreamed on the JBSA Facebook page.



Topics discussed included available services at JBSA for retired service members, their families, and surviving spouses, as well as healthcare updates from Brooke Army Medical Center, Department of Veteran Affairs, and others.



At the end of presentations, attendees were able to receive answers to their questions. Some of those are listed below.



Question: Can you store a food truck or trailer at one of the JBSA RV storage locations?



Answer: Yes, if you are eligible for storage on JBSA, you may store a food truck or trailer so long as there are no perishable foods stored in it. Please note, there may be a wait list for a spot, but currently there is no wait list at JBSA-Camp Bullis. Please contact Outdoor Recreation office at the JBSA location you prefer for more information and to find out if you qualify.



Question: Estate planning services are booked so far out that I haven't been able to even get a future date with JBSA legal services. Is there any way you can assist in getting in somewhere?



Answer: You may call 210-326-3374 to schedule.



Question: Who do National Guard grey area retirees contact when getting ready to begin collecting retired pay and updating information?



Answer: To apply for Reserve or National Guard Gray Area retired pay, please contact JBSA- Fort Sam Houston Retirement Services Office to complete a retired pay application. They are located at the Joint Personnel Processing Center, 2400 Jessup Road, Building 4026, Room 109, JBSA Fort Sam Houston, TX 78234. Phone: 210-221-9004 or 210-221-9793. Walk in hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Question: What are the requirements to apply for Aid and Attendance benefits through the VA?



Answer: You may qualify for Department of Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance if you are eligible for VA health care and meet the following:



You need another person to help you perform daily activities, like bathing, feeding, and dressing, or



You have to stay in bed—or spend a large portion of the day in bed—because of illness, or



You are a patient in a nursing home due to the loss of mental or physical abilities related to a disability, or



Your eyesight is limited (even with glasses or contact lenses you have only 5/200 or less in both eyes; or concentric contraction of the visual field to 5 degrees or less).



You can find more information on how to apply for Aid and Attendance at: https://www.va.gov/pension/aid-attendance-housebound/



Question: Is it true when you turn 65 and go onto Tricare for Life you must go off-installation providers?



Answer: There is a health care benefit change when a military retiree turns 65. At that time, retirees are required to apply for Medicare A and B and they will be converted to Medicare with Tricare for Life. When enrolled in Medicare, the retiree will lose their Primary Care provider and will be referred to community resources which take Medicare. You may still be able to utilize specialty care at BAMC. If more providers become available, BAMC may be able to take more Medicare retirees for Primary Care. This information is announced when it becomes available. If you need additional information or have questions, you may contact the BAMC Beneficiary Services office at: 210-916-3586.



Question: Regular medical appointments on JBSA are 90-120 days out each time. I am told to go to urgent care. However, these are primary care concerns not urgent care issues.



Answer: We understand the concerns regarding wait times for routine medical appointments at JBSA. The extended wait times for routine medical appointments are due to a shortage in clinical staff. Brooke Army Medical Center is actively addressing this issue through hiring. As more clinicians (physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners) are hired on, we expect to have increased availability for appointments. Please consider messaging your primary care team through the Patient Portal as an avenue of communicating with your primary care provider. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve our services.



Question: Why has the cost to stay in the RV parks gone up so much?



Answer: Thank you for reaching out with your question. The Force Support Squadron does an annual review of FamCamp rates to stay competitive with off-base rates. We continue to assess and keep pace with increased construction, renovation, labor rates, and sustainment cost for FamCamps and other recreational facilities throughout JBSA. Our current rates remain a great value compared to most off-base campgrounds. We greatly appreciate your support and patronage of our JBSA-MWR programs.



Question: Who can assist retired military personnel with their issues outside of a town hall?



Answer: The Retirement Service Office on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, (210) 221-9004, or the Retiree Activities Offices at JBSA-Randolph, 210-652-6880, or -Lackland, 210-671-9204, can assist with any retiree issues.



A link to the town hall slides is below.

