A town hall for retired service members in the Alamo Region is scheduled for 10 to 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center, located at 3060 Stanley Road, building 2797. The event will also be livestreamed on the JBSA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JointBaseSanAntonio/.



Topics to be discussed will include available services at JBSA for retired service members and their families, as well as healthcare updates from Brooke Army Medical Center and the Department of Veteran Affairs.



The event is also open to surviving spouses.



"The upcoming town hall's primary focus is to enhance the communication touch points with the retired military community, their families, and surviving spouses,” said retired Army Col. Felix L. Santiago, JBSA Retired Military Members Council co-chair. “We hope to share key information about JBSA support systems available, avenues for addressing concerns about local or national policies or programs and encourage retired members and families to stay connected with JBSA and their respective branch of service.”



To attend in-person, registration is required as there is a 150-person occupancy limit. Questions for the question-and-answer portion of the town hall may be submitted at the door or on the live stream via Facebook comments or messaging.



Numerous other organizations and agencies will have representatives and informational booths available during the event, including MWR, JBSA ID Card office, Tricare, Brooke Army Medical Center, JBSA Legal Office, Texas Veterans Commission, and more.



To register, text 210-862-2185 with name and the number of people planning to attend.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:04 Story ID: 481510 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired military town hall Saturday at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.