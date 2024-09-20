AFSA Chapter 972 Wins 2023 Small Chapter of the Year for Third Year in a Row

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – McConnell’s Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 972 received the 2023 Small Chapter of the Year award for the third year in a row at the 2024 AFSA Summit in Houston.



“The Air Force Sergeants Association is a quality of life for all service members- active, guard, reserve, retired and their families,” said Master Sgt. Tim Kelly, AFSA Chapter 972 president. “Our chapter provides an opportunity for actively involved members to develop their leadership skills and lobby for legislation on Capitol Hill.”



Over the past year, the chapter has organized 47 fundraisers, had 116 Airmen involved in the local community and raised $13,000. They removed 1,000 pounds of trash from local road and waterways during their Adopt-a-Highway events and led the wing during POW/MIA remembrance week in 2023.



“We aim to grow our chapter’s membership and increase AFSA’s voice on Capitol Hill for legislative matters that are important to Airmen and their families,” said Kelly.



Chapter 972 secured political firepower to get two bills signed into law. They also pushed two issues for childcare and Tricare select which resulted in one of the issues pushed to a legislative panel.



“McConnell’s AFSA Chapter 972 is the example of an engaged group of leaders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Markiesha Crawford, 22nd Air Refueling Wing command chief. “They are stunch advocates for life and education for service members and their families. From local community projects to Wichita’s Chamber of Commerce initiatives, this chapter is focused on people. I’m proud to have such an amazing team here at McConnell. They are our unsung champions.”



Airmen interested in joining AFSA or would like to learn more can email the 972 at afsa972mcconnell@gmail.com

