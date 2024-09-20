BAMC seeks much-needed blood donations

Brooke Army Medical Center is urging the community to donate blood from Sept. 17-20 as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The center's patients, including children and active-duty service members battling cancer, rely heavily on blood products for their treatment.



U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Kristen Romanelli, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at BAMC, highlighted the urgent need for blood donations.



“Chemotherapy can cause severe suppression of the bone marrow, leading to critically low blood counts,” she said. “Our patients depend on blood and platelet transfusions to manage their condition and continue their treatment.”



Chemotherapy affects the body’s ability to produce blood, making transfusions essential.



“We need blood products to perform life-saving procedures and manage bleeding risks,” Romanelli explained. “Platelet transfusions are especially crucial for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of treatment.”



Cancer diagnoses are more prevalent than one may think.



“One in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before turning age 18,” Romanelli added. “More than 1,000 active duty service members receive cancer diagnoses annually. We cannot perform essential procedures without blood products.”



The Armed Services Blood Program, South Texas Blood Program, and the Red Cross are key partners in supporting BAMC’s blood supply.



“Your donation can save lives,” Romanelli said. “Healthy adults can make a significant impact by donating blood, platelets, or plasma.”



To help, visit the Armed Services Blood Program website to schedule a donation or stop by one of the donation locations listed in the attached flier. Every donation plays a critical role in supporting cancer patients and ensuring they receive the necessary care.



For more details, see the images above or visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Health-Readiness/ASBP or your local blood donation center.

Date Taken: 09.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US