Community builds resilience at National Preparedness Month event

September is National Preparedness Month, an excellent opportunity to become ready for the unexpected and learn to prepare for emergencies that could impact your home, workplace, school, and community.



To promote emergency preparedness at Joint Base San Antonio, the Military & Family Readiness Centers’ Readiness Program, and their partners, hosted a Community Preparedness and Ready event at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Sept. 19, 2024.



The event included eight areas for preparation, including an Emergency Family Assistance Center overview; an on-site blood drive; instructions for emergency kit preparation; fire extinguisher demonstration and activity; information on cardiopulmonary resuscitation for adults and children; an active shooter prevention and preparedness booth; and information stations by Public and Behavioral Health.



Tim Plummer, a civilian employee at JBSA-Camp Bullis, appreciated the resources he found at the event.



“There is a lot of information about different resources being passed around here,” he said. “It is always important to try to be prepared, because disasters happen in a heartbeat.”



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Niante Ricks, a medic at Brooke Army Medical Center, said she learned more about how to prepare for evacuations and other emergency situations during the event.



“You never know what’s going to happen, what’s going to stop working, or what you may need,” she said as she completed an evacuation packing exercise.



The exercise was a reminder of what is essential and what is not, which might save time when an emergency arises.



“To me, these are essentials, like food, flashlights, pet supplies, gas, important documents, a first aid kit, and cash,” she said.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shay Lett, who works in hospital education at Brooke Army Medical Center, also participated in the evacuation packing exercise.



“It was definitely fun and interesting to see the differences in what we packed,” she said. “I didn’t think about the gas. I was thinking it is worse than that.”



For a list of essential items to pack before an evacuation, and for more information on how to prepare for different types of emergencies and disasters, go to: https://www.ready.gov/.



For additional readiness information or assistance, please reach out to the Military and Family Readiness Center at: 210-221-2705.

