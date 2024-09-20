The Courage to Connect: Building Resilience Within the Air Force

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – Resiliency is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties and adapt to challenges, an increasingly essential quality in the modern military environment.

In the Air Force, resilience training has become a cornerstone of its approach to mental well-being and operational readiness. This vital training program equips Airmen with the tools to navigate both personal and professional obstacles, fostering a culture of strength and adaptability.

“One of the major lessons we try to instill is developing a healthy community within our military family,” said Staff Sgt. Javier Calvo, master resilience trainer. “We host resiliency days in order to strengthen our bond as a team because a person's support structure is only as strong as the community around them.”

By emphasizing mental toughness, emotional intelligence and effective coping strategies, resilience training not only enhances individual performance, but also strengthens unit cohesion, preparing Airmen to meet the demands of their mission with confidence and determination.

“I have seen people cope with challenges by pushing through the stress, using jokes or even taking time off to decompress,” Calvo shared. “These are all viable short-term options, but resiliency training is vital because it helps our members prepare for when coping mechanisms are not enough.”

Despite the strong focus on resilience, the Air Force grapples with a sobering reality: the prevalence of suicide among its members. In recent years, the number of suicides has underscored the importance of not only promoting mental health but also fostering an environment where seeking help is encouraged and diminishing stigma.

“In the military, I have seen an underlying stigma towards getting help,” said Calvo. “We need to break this stigma.”

The Air Force is actively working to enhance mental health resources, providing Airmen with access to counseling, peer support networks, and crisis intervention programs. By integrating these resources into the fabric of military life, the Air Force aims to create a culture where Airmen feel safe discussing their struggles, ultimately reducing the risk of suicide and ensuring that every individual knows they are not alone in their battles.

“What is important to realize here is that we need to build positive connections now,” Calvo expressed. “This tool is especially important during Suicide Awareness month because someone dealing with mental stress can, at times, show no signs at all. That trust to share our struggles is built on meaningful moments and conversations.”

Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, but we can make a meaningful impact together. Building connections with those around us through simple gestures and kind words can provide support and strength during difficult times. Participating in Air Force resiliency training can further equip us with the tools to foster these vital connections and enhance our well-being.

Make a difference today. Connect, ask, care.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2024 Date Posted: 09.23.2024 10:54 Story ID: 481502 Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Courage to Connect: Building Resilience Within the Air Force, by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.