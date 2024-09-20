Robins fire department, WR-ALC join for confined space rescue training

Photo By Patrick Sullivan | Firefighters assigned to the 778th Civil Engineer Squadron extract a mannequin from a...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Sullivan | Firefighters assigned to the 778th Civil Engineer Squadron extract a mannequin from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft wing cavity during confined space training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 18, 2024. The training better prepared the Robins fire and emergency services team to respond to potential confined space incidents within the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex and 778th Civil Engineer Squadron fire and emergency services team joined for confined space rescue training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 18, 2024.



The training simulated a WR-ALC member becoming unresponsive while conducting maintenance inside a C-130J Super Hercules wing cavity.



“Confined space rescues present several unique challenges that make them particularly complex and hazardous,” said Kevin Averill, 778th CES assistant fire chief of training.



Some of the challenges Averill described were physical constraints, communication difficulties, psychological stress and specialized training and equipment, among others.



The 778th CES typically use their own training area to practice these rescues, but for this iteration they partnered with the WR-ALC to utilize a real aircraft.



“Training with all of our mission partners advances our operational readiness with immediate feedback,” said Averill. “Joint training, especially with (WR-ALC) and real aircraft, ensures Robins F&ES maintains proficiency while utilizing realistic scenarios in a controlled environment.”



The WR-ALC has both industrial and aircraft confined spaces that are encountered daily, with aircraft confined space operations being the most common.



“Participating with the fire department in confined space training exercises allows us to look at strengths and weaknesses in our response procedures,” said James Neesmith, WR-ALC occupational safety and health manager. “There have been many lessons learned in this and similar trainings that have led to changes in protocol and procedure.”



Beyond testing response procedures, the training also served as an opportunity for Robins F&ES to certify three new members to the level of confined space rescue technician, strengthening the team’s capabilities.



As confined space operations remain a critical part of base safety, this collaboration between WR-ALC and Robins F&ES helps refine procedures and enhance team readiness for future rescue challenges.