Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach

    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach

    Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon operated by the 179th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres-Chardon 

    18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S Air Force Airmen conducted training operations during exercise Southern Beach, Sept. 17 - 20.

    Southern Beach enables U.S. forces to refine shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate defense capabilities in support of regional security.

    “Our objective in this operation is to integrate our 4th and 5th generation platforms,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Greene, Southern Beach 24-3 project officer. “We want to measure the ability of our fighter squadrons to gain and maintain air superiority in a controlled environment.”

    F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron and 199th Fighters Squadrons, F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 179th Fighter Squadron, KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and the 623rd Air Control Squadron, all participated in the exercise.

    This iteration of Southern Beach consisted of a Defensive Counter Air scenario, designed to detect, identify, intercept, and negate enemy forces attempting to penetrate or attack through friendly airspace.

    Southern Beach provides the opportunity to practice employing airpower in a contested environment, promoting national sovereignty, and improving global safety and security.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 00:51
    Story ID: 481479
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 45
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach, by SSgt Juan Torres-Chardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach
    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach
    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach
    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach
    U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Southern Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download