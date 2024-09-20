U.S. Air Force Airmen exercise warfighter mindset in Southern Beach

Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon operated by the 179th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon operated by the 179th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling during exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 19, 2024. Kadena Air Base routinely conducts training as it is critical to deterring aggression and being ready to fight and win to protect the vital interests of the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S Air Force Airmen conducted training operations during exercise Southern Beach, Sept. 17 - 20.



Southern Beach enables U.S. forces to refine shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate defense capabilities in support of regional security.



“Our objective in this operation is to integrate our 4th and 5th generation platforms,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Greene, Southern Beach 24-3 project officer. “We want to measure the ability of our fighter squadrons to gain and maintain air superiority in a controlled environment.”



F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron and 199th Fighters Squadrons, F-16CM Fighting Falcons assigned to the 179th Fighter Squadron, KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and the 623rd Air Control Squadron, all participated in the exercise.



This iteration of Southern Beach consisted of a Defensive Counter Air scenario, designed to detect, identify, intercept, and negate enemy forces attempting to penetrate or attack through friendly airspace.



Southern Beach provides the opportunity to practice employing airpower in a contested environment, promoting national sovereignty, and improving global safety and security.