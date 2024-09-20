Commander Leadership Course Prepares Air National Guard Leaders for Competition and Conflict

More than 60 commanders and senior leaders from 31 states and Guam attended the Air National Guard Commander Leadership Course from Sept. 16-20, 2024. The course, an ANG senior leader initiative, led by Brig. Gen. Troy Havener, Chief of Staff, South Dakota Air National Guard, focused on equipping leaders to command effectively during times of competition, crisis, and conflict. The CLC 24-2 included more than 35 speakers.



This year, under the direction of Brig. Gen. Havener, the South Dakota Air National Guard assumed responsibility for facilitating the course. A team from the 114th Fighter Wing worked alongside two members of the 151st Wing, Utah Air National Guard, who had facilitated the previous 24-1 course. This collaboration ensured a smooth transition to South Dakota’s leadership while maintaining continuity and cohesiveness with past courses.

Brig. Gen. Havener opened the course by encouraging attendees to reflect on their top leadership challenges and share best practices from their respective installations. He emphasized the importance of a unified "one team" mindset.



“Effective command requires working closely with your senior enlisted leaders and leading as a team,” said Havener.



The CLC provided various aspects of leadership training while encouraging an environment for commanders and future commanders to connect, share experiences, and develop a support network essential for success at the O-6 command level.



“Our goal is to ensure everyone here is equipped to lead at the group and wing command level, to mentor, teach, and oversee,” Havener added.



Senior military leaders provided the command group insight on the ever evolving challenges facing the Air National Guard as we prepare for a state of readiness we’ve never known before. A recurring theme was the urgency of preparing for future conflicts and adapting to the fast-paced environment of modern warfare. Maj. Gen. Bryony Terrell, special assistant to the Director, Air National Guard at the Pentagon, highlighted the need for rapid adaptation.



“We’re out of time,” said Terrell. “We need to bring the future faster and be seamlessly integrated and modular to keep pace with the demands of today’s strategic environment.”



For course attendee Col. Matthew Kirby, commander of the 176th Mission Support Group, Alaska Air National Guard, the opportunity to interact directly with senior leadership provided valuable insights on addressing global threats.



“Getting timely information from our leaders, direct from them, as to why we're working to meet this competition threat, really brought everything into focus,” said Kirby.



The Great Power Competition and its challenges were central to discussions throughout the week. Dr. Shanshan Mei, a political scientist with RAND, briefed attendees on the China Perspective, emphasizing the need for commanders to understand the demographics and operational structure of the Chinese military.



“Understanding who we’re up against is key to success in the GPC,” said Mei. “And the relationship between the U.S. military and American citizens is one of the greatest assets we have.”





Throughout the course, senior leaders emphasized the critical role of leadership at the O-6 level. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brett Wyrick, a keynote speaker, shared his experiences as a trauma surgeon at Balad Air Base, Iraq, illustrating the weight of command decisions during combat.



“Courage is a bank account that can be overdrawn,” said Wyrick. “Never miss the opportunity to train, and always connect with your colleagues.”



Wyrick’s message resonated with attendees, reinforcing the themes of readiness and teamwork. Col. Kirby referenced Wyrick’s session as particularly impactful, highlighting the importance of preparation and the timeless lessons of combat.



“It was a reminder of what it’s like to be in combat and how the future state of combat might look different,” Kirby said. “General truths still apply—troops fight like they train, and the pressure of command will get to us, so it’s essential to have a network. Combat is going to come, so have your troops ready.”



Participants were encouraged to think two levels up and approach leadership with a broader perspective. This theme was reinforced by Lt. Gen. Case A. Cunningham, commander of Alaskan Command, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, who stressed the balance between local leadership and global responsibility.



“As commanders, you’re all good colonels,” said Cunningham. “The question is, will you rise to become great colonels?”



Brig. Gen. Havener’s “one team” mindset echoed throughout the week as speakers focused on leadership at the highest levels. Tony L. Whitehead, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau, emphasized the need for commanders to collaborate closely with their senior enlisted teams.



“Whoever is on your leadership team needs to buy in,” said Whitehead. “You need to work together to close the gap, and your enlisted partner must be able to take your mission and turn it into actionable items, independently.”



The course also addressed broader institutional changes currently happening within the force. Lt. Gen. David Pleus, Director of Staff, Headquarters Air Force, briefed attendees on the Air Force’s evolving organizational structure, while U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, Vice Director for Joint Force Development, Joint Staff, discussed the need for the organizational changes in response to the changing character of warfare.



“This is a historically significant time,” said Smith. “So it’s important to let previous doctrine guide you, but not constrain you.”



Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, executive director, Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, echoed Smith’s message and stressed the importance of prioritizing people during these times of change.



“People, ideas, things—always in that order,” said Vaughan. “Think about how to put people first as we go through changes we’ve never seen before.”



Brig. Gen. Havener put a large emphasis throughout the course on the importance of spouse, family, and community involvement.



“I passionately believe the command team involves the spouses,” said Havener. “It's a team approach, communicating in alignment and while operating in separate roles, though equally important.”





Alongside his wife, Vicky Havener, Brig. Gen Havener hosted a spouses' conference during the CLC which was designed with the intent to integrate spouses into the O-6 leadership team and mission. The spouses conference aimed to connect spouses to units, missions and each other while strengthening family involvement, supporting recruiting efforts, and emerging with a general understanding of the Great Power Competition.



Joleen Schuring, spouse of Col. Travis Schuring, South Dakota Air National Guard, traveled to the Nation’s Capital Region to participate and lead discussions during the spouses conference sessions.



“I think the involvement of spouses can strengthen the overall leadership capabilities of the commanders by sharing what we have learned with those we love and care about in our sphere of influence,” said Schuring. “By sharing what we learn and know with others in our sphere of influence, we can build stronger relationships with trust that can continue to grow, flourish, support, and be more resilient even when times get tough.”



Overall the CLC prepared O-6 level commanders, and those whose spouses attended, with the tools necessary to meet the challenges of the Great Power Competition, lead effectively in uncertain times, and mentor future generations of ANG leaders. Attendee feedback proved those in attendance left with a stronger understanding of command responsibilities during these rapidly evolving times and a commitment to building a more resilient and effective force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2024 Date Posted: 09.22.2024 21:48 Story ID: 481477 Location: NATION'S CAPITAL REGION, US