PSU 311 training

Boatswain's Mate Third Class Kameron Moon, center, led fellow Coast Guard reservists Boatswain's Mate Third Class Brandon Gibbons, left, Seaman Gerson Ortega, second from right, and Boatswain's Mate Third Class Vincent Suder, right, through seamanship and boat handling training for Port Security Unit 311 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins.

