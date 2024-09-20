Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSU 311 training

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Boatswain's Mate Third Class Kameron Moon, center, led fellow Coast Guard reservists Boatswain's Mate Third Class Brandon Gibbons, left, Seaman Gerson Ortega, second from right, and Boatswain's Mate Third Class Vincent Suder, right, through seamanship and boat handling training for Port Security Unit 311 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins.

