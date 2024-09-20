From Algeria to the Air Force: how one immigrant is bridging cultures and missions

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY— In the bustling streets of Algeria, the American dream felt like an unreachable flicker far on the horizon.



Overwhelmed with emotion, she read, “You have been selected!” for the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery, giving her the golden ticket to a life she had previously only imagined.



Four years ago, she packed up her entire life, leaving all that was familiar, with a one-way ticket to New York — a gateway to U.S. citizenship.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amal Djezzar, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Host Nation Coordination Cell (HNCC) linguist and contracting specialist, took a bold leap of faith to follow her American dream, which would transform her from a hopeful immigrant into an Airman tasked with supporting host nation integration.



“I’ve always been fascinated by the United States,” Djezzar reflected. “When I got my visa, I had to take the opportunity. I left my whole life behind and entered the unknown.”



Upon arrival, she quickly set her sights on joining the Air Force due to its work-life balance, opportunities and structure.



After basic military training, Djezzar went to technical training to specialize in contracting, a field that aligns with her love for problem-solving.



She felt fulfilled at her first duty station, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, but knew she had more to offer.



“I wanted the Air Force to know I had other skills,” Djezzar said. “I tested my proficiency in several languages, including Arabic and French, hoping they’d be useful one day.”



The opportunity arose when she deployed to U.S. Central Command as a linguist assigned to the HNCC. Her Arabic skills proved essential in various situations, from formal negotiations to day-to-day operations.



“It isn’t just about speaking the language,” she explained. “It’s about forming a bond with the person you’re communicating with, especially when you understand their cultural background. It makes everything smoother and helps accomplish missions more efficiently.”



One significant instance occurred when shipments of mail and supplies were delayed at the host nation’s customs, but Djezzar’s knowledge of Arabic and cultural nuances helped resolve the issue.



“If I hadn’t spoken their language and understood their mindset, the problem might not have been solved so quickly,” she recalled.



Her swift resolution of the customs issue wasn’t an isolated event; it exemplified how her language skills play a crucial role in the accomplishment of the Air Force’s mission.



“When you speak someone’s language, they pay attention. It opens doors and builds trust,” Djezzar said. “My role as a linguist here has made me even more passionate about perfecting my language skills and possibly learning a new language.”



As her passion for languages and service grows, she is excited about the challenges and experiences the Air Force provides to better shape her military career.



“Enlisting was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had so far and can’t wait to see where the military takes me next.”



As Djezzar’s military career progresses, she continues to be a shining example of the opportunities that the Air Force provides.



“As she continues to serve, Amal’s unique skills and dedication embody the spirit of the American dream,” said Lt. Col. Adam Baker, 378th AEW HNCC director. “One that began with the luck of a lottery win has grown into a career of service—bridging cultures, inspiring others and getting the mission done.”

