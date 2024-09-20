Soldier who fled to North Korea pleads guilty to desertion, other charges

Army Pvt. Travis King, 24, who fled to North Korea a year ago while on a rotational assignment in South Korea, pleaded guilty today to desertion, disobeying an order and assault during a hearing before a military judge.



King was scheduled to return to Fort Bliss in July 2023 when while on a tour of the Korean Demilitarized Zone he ran across the border. King was detained in North Korea for approximately two months before being released and returned to the United States.



Prior to deserting to North Korea, King was ordered not to leave the areas of Camp Hovey or Camp Casey, not to consume or possess alcohol, and to sign out and sign in when departing and returning to the barracks. He willfully disobeyed these orders.



In addition, on or about Oct. 8, 2022, near Seoul, Republic of Korea, King unlawfully assaulted a superior noncommissioned officer by grabbing him by the arm.



King pleaded guilty to one specification of desertion, three specifications of disobeying a superior commissioned officer and one specification of assault on a noncommissioned officer in violation of Articles 85, 90 and 91 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.



The guilty plea was the result of an agreement negotiated between the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel and the defense counsel for King. Pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement, all other charges and specifications were dismissed.



The military judge sentenced King to 12 months confinement, reduced to the grade of E1 and a dishonorable discharge. He has remained in custody in the Otero County jail in New Mexico prior to today’s court appearance. The time King has spent in confinement since his apprehension will count towards his sentence.



“The outcome of today’s court-martial is a fair and just result that reflects the seriousness of the offenses committed by Pvt. King and will promote good order and discipline within the U.S. Army by deterring Soldiers from committing similar offenses in the future,” said Maj. Allyson Montgomery, prosecutor, Headquarters, Army OSTC.



The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and partner agencies. The case was prosecuted by Montgomery with assistance from Capt. Christopher Deisenroth, Fifth Circuit, Army OSTC and Capt. Lamorne Blissett, 1st Armored Division.

