    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $100 Million Contract to Support Marine Mission Requirements on Guam

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Story by Krista Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $100,025,473.00 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract September 11 to Nan, Inc., of Honolulu, Hawaii for the construction of artillery battery facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam.

    The facilities will support infantry battalions assigned to III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and will include a low-rise company battery headquarters, automotive organizational shop, heavy gun shop storage building and a vehicle holding shed.

    “There are currently no administrative and maintenance space available for artillery battery and the construction of new headquarters and maintenance shops will ensure III MEF’s ability to meet their mission,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Manager Morris Ishida.

    Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of March 2027.

