Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $61 Million Contract for Training Center on Guam

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Story by Krista Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $61,941,034.05 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract September 10 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a low-rise reinforced concrete training center at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam.

    The facility consists of a trainer building with operational simulator trainer spaces, applied instruction spaces, private and open offices, server rooms, meeting rooms, storage areas and miscellaneous support spaces.

    “There are currently limited facilities in the area to support training and education command mission requirements, so the construction of this new space will enhance mission readiness,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Manager Morris Ishida.

    Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of April 2027.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 18:15
    Story ID: 481452
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $61 Million Contract for Training Center on Guam, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GUAM
    Contract
    JBPHH
    NAVFAC PACIFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download