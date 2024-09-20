NAVFAC Pacific Awards $61 Million Contract for Training Center on Guam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $61,941,034.05 firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract September 10 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a low-rise reinforced concrete training center at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam.



The facility consists of a trainer building with operational simulator trainer spaces, applied instruction spaces, private and open offices, server rooms, meeting rooms, storage areas and miscellaneous support spaces.



“There are currently limited facilities in the area to support training and education command mission requirements, so the construction of this new space will enhance mission readiness,” said NAVFAC Pacific Planning, Design and Construction Project Manager Morris Ishida.



Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of April 2027.

