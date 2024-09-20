CVW-7 Holds Airborne Change of Command

Capt. Martin N. Fentress, Jr. relieved Capt. Alex L. Hampton, as Commander Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 during a change of command ceremony above the skies and airfield of Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and in the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 hangar, Sept. 18.



Capt. Alex Hampton, a native of Chicago, Illinois, graduated from the University of Illinois prior to commissioning into the United States Navy through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program and was designated as a Naval Aviator.



He assumed major command of CVW-7, commonly referred to as “Team Freedom” in March 2023. In that assignment, he led 12 subordinate commands in the most recent deployment aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), through two Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) detachments, and supported 27 bilateral exercises in support of U.S. Southern Command / U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Southern Seas 2024 deployment onboard the USS George Washington (CVN 73).



He expressed his pride in serving with his sailors as the “Team Freedom” Commander.



“Change of command ceremonies represent the passing of responsibility from one leader to the next. It is an absolute honor to be placed in a position of leadership, and I am firm believer that these sailors represent the very finest the Navy has to offer,” Hampton said.



The new Commander of CVW-7, Capt. Martin N. Fentress Jr. is a native of Norfolk, Virginia and a Hampden-Sydney College alumnus. He earned his commission into the United States Navy through the Navy’s Officer Candidate School and was designated as a Naval Fight Officer.



He expressed his gratitude for being able to lead CVW-7 through future operations with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10.



“Rear Admiral Walker, Carrier Air Wing 7 ‘Team Freedom’ stands ready once again to answer our country’s call. For nearly 82 years, Team Freedom has delivered decisive victories. As we embark on our next work-up cycle, we are eager to validate our tactical excellence and hone our skills through world-class training both ashore and at sea. Over the coming months, we will work tirelessly as we reunite with our home away from home, the USS George Herbert Walker Bush (CVN 77), and reform ‘Team Jackpot.’ We will embrace the lessons learned and provide you with the most lethal and survivable Air Wing, ready to ‘Win in Combat,’” Fentress said.



A carrier air wing’s mission is to conduct carrier air warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare.



Team Freedom’s squadrons include the "Rampagers" of VFA-83, the "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, the "Gunslingers" of VFA-105, the Patriots of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the "Sun Kings" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the Grandmasters of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

