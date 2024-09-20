Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Tate Parmenter, D Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Tate Parmenter, who hails from Eugene, Oregon, is a...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Tate Parmenter, who hails from Eugene, Oregon, is a Joint Targeting Analyst, assigned to D Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12. Staff Sgt. Parmenter was the squad leader for the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC) and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12. Additionally, Parmenter is the Brigade 2025 Best Warrior Noncommissioned Officer – a feat he earned for the 2d year in a row as he was the Brigade Best Warrior NCO in 2024 – and was the team leader on the winning 2024 Brigade Best Squad. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army Air Assault School and has a Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education from Southern Oregon University. #BeAllYouCanBe #ArmyPossibilities see less | View Image Page

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN?

“Serving in the Army means being part of something that is bigger than yourself. I joined the Army to defend our nation and its interests, learn new skills and work in both a challenging and rewarding career field.”



DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF FAMILY AND CULTURE ON YOUR DECISION TO JOIN THE ARMY AND YOUR SERVICE

“Growing up I had a few family members that served in the Army that I always looked up to. I admired their work ethic, discipline and dedication. They taught me the importance of resilience and commitment and ultimately inspired me to serve once I became of age.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“Some of my goals include attending and completing schools/courses such as the Master Marksmanship Trainer Course, Heavy Weapons Leader Course, Army Mountain Warfare School, SERE and ESB. Additionally, I plan to complete my master’s degree in nursing.”



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

Favorite Quote: “Discipline is doing what you hate to do but doing it like you love it.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BSC AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS

“In order to prepare for the BSC, our squad conducted PT each morning before work and trained warrior tasks in the afternoon. I would highly recommend competing in the BSC because it provides Soldiers with the opportunity to refine and/or learn new skills.”



WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BSC

“What I will remember most about the BSC is the camaraderie that our team built by completing difficult tasks and overcoming adverse conditions throughout the competition and the training we conducted leading up to the competition.”