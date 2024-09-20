'Essayons' in Action: Perseverance Delivers 3D Map for Lebanon

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM) recently completed a 3D topographical map of Lebanon, exemplifying the perseverance and problem-solving that define their motto, "Essayons" ("Let us try"). While the project faced numerous challenges, it was primarily the technical expertise of one individual that helped bring it across the finish line.



Mark Whitacre, the engineer tech responsible for 3D printing, played a central role in the project but remained humble about his contributions.



"I’m just one person in the shop," Whitacre noted. "This wasn’t something I did alone. We had so many people working through issues and finding solutions to keep the project moving. It was a group effort."



However, according to Joseph Zaraszczak, Programs and Project Management Branch Chief responsible for the Lebanon portfolio, Whitacre’s technical leadership was critical to the project’s success.



"This wasn’t a typical team effort composed of multiple disciplines like our larger design and construction projects," Zaraszczak explained. "It was really all Mark. Kristine Brannon, the program manager, and I primarily communicated updates from Mark to others. He was the one managing the technical issues and coming up with solutions."



The project, which began in 2019 under program manager Dan Echols and passed through several other program managers, before reaching Brannon in January 2023. While each program manager provided oversight and kept the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) informed of progress, it was Whitacre’s hands-on work that ultimately ensured the map's completion.



"This project went through multiple hands before we were able to push it across the finish line," Brannon said. "It was a real team effort, from overcoming technical setbacks to managing customer expectations. Everyone had a part to play."



Brannon emphasized the critical role of Ted Kientz, who was key to the 3D map’s success.



"Ted worked closely with the Lebanese to gather the exact coordinates needed for the map, and he kept them updated on the project’s progress and any delays," Brannon explained. "He was also in constant communication with Mark and me, ensuring everyone was aligned."



One of the most significant challenges Whitacre faced during the project was related to the binder material used in the 3D printing process. The binder, which acts like glue to hold the map layers together, was defective, causing multiple breakdowns of the printing machines.



"At first, we didn’t realize the binder was the issue," Whitacre said. "For months, we were troubleshooting different components, thinking it was the printers, only to find out the binder material was at fault."



The defective binder not only delayed the project but also caused a waste of powder, another essential material for printing. As Whitacre continued to use the faulty binder, they unknowingly consumed large quantities of powder, which then had to be replaced. Once the binder issue was identified, a nationwide shortage of the product compounded the delays, forcing the team to wait for new supplies.



Despite these setbacks, Whitacre managed to secure a replacement binder and move forward with production.



"It was frustrating, but once we had the right material, progress resumed," Whitacre said. "It took months to get there, but we were determined to push through."



Whitacre didn’t stop there. To reduce the map’s weight and make it easier to ship, he utilized a honeycomb design in the 3D printing program that saved material while maintaining structural integrity.



"That honeycomb structure saved us a lot of material and weight," Brannon noted. "It’s just one of the many ways Mark adapted to overcome challenges."



Even with the delays and shortages, the map was completed on budget and within the fiscal year, avoiding the need for additional funding.



"We were relieved to meet the deadline," Brannon said. "The project faced challenges, but we never lost sight of the goal, and Mark’s troubleshooting skills played a crucial role."



The 3D map is part of a broader master plan that the LAF will utilize in defending their country’s borders and citizens. While the LAF have not yet seen the map, it will be displayed in a facility that will soon begin construction under a contract awarded by TAM in September 2024. This facility, along with a new access road, display tables, and the 3D map, contributes to the larger LAF vision for security of their country. Completion of the construction project is expected by the end of October 2025, at which point the LAF will be able to fully utilize the map as part of their military planning.



The 3D map’s successful completion reflects the Corps' commitment to innovation and delivering quality results for its partners.



"We embody the motto 'Essayons,' and this project is proof of that," Brannon concluded. "We kept trying, and in the end, Lebanon got the map they needed."



The 3D map will be shipped in multiple crates and assembled on-site, with each piece fitting together like a puzzle. This valuable tool will aid the LAF in its military planning, and the experience gained from the project will serve as a guide for future efforts.

