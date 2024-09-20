U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea

Courtesy Photo | 240912-N-NO999-5356 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240912-N-NO999-5356 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sails with Egyptian Navy during exercise Eagle Defender 24. Eagle Defender 24 is a bilateral maritime exercise with the Egyptian Naval Force designed to enhance interoperability and readiness, fortify military-to-military relationships and advance operational capabilities, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (Official U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard forces joined the Egyptian Naval Force in executing Exercise Eagle Defender in Safaga, Egypt, and in the Red Sea, Sept. 8-20.



For the first time, U.S. and Egyptian naval forces integrated unmanned systems in a bilateral maritime exercise to uphold the international rules-based order while ensuring maritime security in the Red Sea. Scenarios included: explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, harbor defense, and the integration of unmanned systems.



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sailed alongside Egyptian Navy ships during the exercise while several other units also participated.



This is one of many exercises the U.S. military participates in every year with partner nations in the Middle East to enhance partnerships and strengthen interoperability. The combined exercise is designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance Egyptian Naval Force interoperability with U.S. naval forces.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.



For more information, contact U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs at m-ba-cusnc-publicaffairs@us.navy.mil.