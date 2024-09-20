Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea

    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24

    Courtesy Photo | 240912-N-NO999-5356 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 12, 2024) The...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.20.2024

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard forces joined the Egyptian Naval Force in executing Exercise Eagle Defender in Safaga, Egypt, and in the Red Sea, Sept. 8-20.

    For the first time, U.S. and Egyptian naval forces integrated unmanned systems in a bilateral maritime exercise to uphold the international rules-based order while ensuring maritime security in the Red Sea. Scenarios included: explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, harbor defense, and the integration of unmanned systems.

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sailed alongside Egyptian Navy ships during the exercise while several other units also participated.

    This is one of many exercises the U.S. military participates in every year with partner nations in the Middle East to enhance partnerships and strengthen interoperability. The combined exercise is designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance Egyptian Naval Force interoperability with U.S. naval forces.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

    For more information, contact U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs at m-ba-cusnc-publicaffairs@us.navy.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:23
    Story ID: 481426
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    Michael Murpyhy participates in Eagle Defender 24
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea
    U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Michael Murphy
    Eagle Defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download