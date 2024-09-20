WHASC Emergency Center recognized by STRAC

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson | Members of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, or STRAC, pose with some of...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson | Members of the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, or STRAC, pose with some of the Wilford Hall Emergency Center team during a site survey July 12, 2024 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. As of Aug. 1, the former Wilford Hall Family Emergency Center is officially recognized as a Freestanding Emergency Medical Care Facility, as designated by the DSHS or Texas Department of State Health Services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux) see less | View Image Page

As of Aug. 1, 2024, Wilford Hall Family Emergency Center was incorporated into the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) Trauma and Emergency Healthcare System as a Freestanding Emergency Center.



STRAC is designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop, implement, and maintain the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for the 22 counties in Trauma Service Area.



Freestanding Emergency Centers (FECs) bring emergency room care to neighborhoods and suburbs around San Antonio. To assist EMS in using these facilities more efficiently, STRAC developed a process to integrate Micro-Hospitals and Satellite EDs into the region’s (Trauma Service Area - P) emergency healthcare system.



“This STRAC recognition comes with the outstanding care we are providing to our patients,” said Staff Sgt. Nathan Wemhoff, Wilford Hall Emergency Center EMS section chief. “Our level of care will not change – for us, the only major change STRAC recognition brings is EMS teams can transport TRICARE beneficiaries to our facility. If you’re a TRICARE Beneficiary living off-base, you can now ask to be brought to Wilford Hall by ambulance.”



To be designated as a Freestanding Emergency Medical Care Facility by STRAC, the Wilford Hall Emergency Center is required to accept all EMS patients brought to the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, STRAC-recognition requires that patients transported to Freestanding Emergency Centers must not incur any additional out-of-pocket costs if their condition requires transport to another facility. However, the patient’s insurance may be billed.



According to STRAC, EMS providers are authorized to transport patients who meet “Priority 3” medical criteria, meaning they need to receive medical evaluation but do not have a potential life-threatening illness or injury at time of transport, to Freestanding Emergency Centers. Additionally, they are authorized to transport some patients meeting “Priority 2” criteria; this includes patients who are currently stable but are seen as having a condition that may become unstable or life-threatening if not evaluated and treated rapidly.



“Recognition as a Freestanding Emergency Center by STRAC and accepting TRICARE beneficiaries from off-base via local EMS ambulances will help extend care to the growing beneficiary population surrounding JBSA-Lackland,” said Capt. Ryan Sumpter, Wilford Hall Emergency Center EMS director. “This can help grow relationships with civilian EMS agencies and serve TRICARE beneficiaries better in their times of need.”



For information on the Wilford Hall Emergency Center, visit: https://wilfordhall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Urgent-Emergency-Care