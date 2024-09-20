Best Squad Competition: Sgt. Keaton Posey, B Company, 782d MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Keaton Posey (2d from right), who hails from Salinas,...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Keaton Posey (2d from right), who hails from Salinas, Calif., is a 35N, Target Analyst Recorder, assigned to B Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12. Sgt. Posey was the team leader for the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12. Posey was the Brigade Soldier of the Year in 2023 and a team member on the 2023 Brigade Best Squad. He is a certified Combat Life Saver and graduated from the U.S. Army Basic Leaders Course and Air Assault School. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Keaton Posey, who hails from Salinas, Calif., is a 35N, Target Analyst Recorder, assigned to B Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 12.



Sgt. Posey was the team leader for the 782d MI Battalion (Cyber) Best Squad which won the 2025 Brigade Best Squad Competition and received the Army Commendation Medal for his achievement from Col. Candy Boparai, the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), September 12.



Posey was the Brigade Soldier of the Year in 2023 and a team member on the 2023 Brigade Best Squad. He is a certified Combat Life Saver and graduated from the U.S. Army Basic Leaders Course and Air Assault School.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN?

“Serving to me in the Army means coming together from all different backgrounds for a common goal and serving with people who motivate me to always strive to be better. I have met many good people in the Army. I joined the Army to be something more than myself, and to bring new experiences into my life.”



DISCUSS THE IMPACT OF FAMILY AND CULTURE ON YOUR DECISION TO JOIN THE ARMY AND YOUR SERVICE

“The impact of family for my decision to join the Army has been positive, although hard at first for them. My family is very understanding of my decision, and there is a sense of pride that comes with having a brother or sister serve in the military.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“I would really like to get my shot at Ranger and Airborne school, as it has been a long-term goal since before, I joined. I would also like to earn my degree in sports health and nutrition, reenlist for Germany, and eventually join the 75th Ranger Regiment.”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE?

“I would like to recognize Sgt. 1st Class Joe Waddell, Sgt. Michael Duli, Staff Sgt. Aaron Fox, and 2nd Lt. Johanna Birr.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BSC AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS

“Preparing for the best squad competition is best learned over time. I am a hybrid athlete and enjoy running and strength training, so the physical stuff was taken care of. I enjoy physically and mentally challenging tasks, and they only come once every so often. The best way to be proficient in Army tasks is to practice and truly test them in a competition.”



WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BSC

“Land navigation. Nothing like crawling through thick vegetation and getting your feet wet in some bogs.”