A three-decade career of service with the Army Corps of Engineers

After a remarkable 34-year federal career, all of it with the North Atlantic Division, financial management analyst Stacey Brown-Lesley is bidding farewell to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the end of September. From humble beginnings as a GS-3 employee, Brown-Lesley’s journey through USACE is a testament to resilience, hard work, and the importance of community.



Climbing the Ranks



Brown-Lesley began her career at USACE without knowing much about the organization.



“I had no idea about USACE when I applied,” she recalled, referring to the job advertisement she spotted in the newspaper in 1990, though it sparked her interest. When she was hired, the division office was headquartered in downtown Manhattan (it would later move in 1998 to its current home on Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn). Starting in the Planning branch, she was soon given the opportunity to take on additional responsibilities.



“I worked my way up,” she said proudly, explaining how she was temporarily asked to sit in for the secretary before the position became permanent. “They believed I could do it,” she added, reflecting on the early role and quickly moving to a position of higher authority.



Through the years, Brown-Lesley moved through various departments, including Programs and Project Management Division and the Military Integration Division, and ultimately into Resource Management, where she would spend the later years of her career, beginning in 2012.



“They moved people around who knew about the money part of the job,” Brown-Lesley explained, referring to why she was chosen to move to the financial side of the division. She would go on to flourish in the new position.



“Stacey is the ultimate team player,” said Miranda Gibson, Brown-Lesley’s current supervisor and chief of the Resource Management Division. “She takes on new challenges with a smile and is always willing to help a teammate. Through her excellent tracking of the districts’ overhead activity, she truly is a driving force in enabling district execution and making the Regional Business Center better.”



Mentors and Milestones



Brown-Lesley’s rise within USACE didn’t happen in isolation. While she didn’t have formal mentors in her early years, she acknowledged several figures who guided her along the way.



“I can name several, including John Primavera, Larry Mazola, Eartha Mitchem, Lucy Vargas, and Joe D’Agosta, the latter was always telling me to keep doing what I do,” she said.



Primavera, himself a longtime division alum and current regional business director and member of the Senior Executive Service, said of Brown-Lesley, “Stacey and I have worked closely together for over 20 years. She has always come to work with a positive, ‘can-do’ attitude and actively sought ways to help USACE. She consistently comes to work ready to deliver and helped us solve some of our toughest financial management challenges. She’s a role model to all and a great teammate.”



Her career wasn’t without recognition, either. One of her proudest moments came in 2015 when she was awarded by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army, Financial Management and Comptroller for her work on the North Atlantic Regional Workload Workforce Project Delivery Team, a financial management initiative, and the detailed analyses and reporting she produced.



“I never thought they would award me this; I was shocked and honored,” she recalled.



Most recently, she was awarded this August by the North Atlantic Division with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for her overall career and contributions to USACE and the division.



Commenting on Brown-Lesley’s team spirit and humility, Betzaida Andujar, NAD lead budget officer, said, “Stacey is an invaluable member of our team. Always willing to help everyone and with a smile on her face—an awesome team member and friend. Her modesty, despite all her accomplishments throughout her 34 years of service, is truly admirable; she’s the best of the best.”



A Life of Service and Support



Throughout her time with USACE, Brown-Lesley cultivated a strong work ethic rooted in helping others.



“I’m a helper, regardless of who I am or where I sit,” she said, emphasizing her willingness to assist colleagues wherever needed. This attitude of service extended beyond her office, as Brown-Lesley also dedicates much of her personal time to nonprofit work in her community. “We do a lot of toy drives, back-to-school events, and even hospital visits for kids,” she said, highlighting her involvement in community service.



Balancing Work and Family



Managing a long career while raising a family wasn’t easy. Brown-Lesley started with USACE while pregnant with her second child, but the support of her family, especially her mother, allowed her to maintain balance. “Family was my backbone. Without them, I couldn’t have made it,” she admits. Now, as she steps into retirement, Brown-Lesley looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, traveling, and continuing her nonprofit work.



Leaving a Legacy



As she reflected on her 34 years, Brown-Lesley expressed gratitude for the opportunities and growth she experienced. “You give your life to work, but it’s time to pass it on to the next person,” she said. Her advice to those starting their careers is simple but profound: “Do your best, support someone, and learn from one another.”



Her legacy is clear. She leaves behind not just a record of achievements but also a reputation for unwavering support and dedication to the mission, colleagues, and community she served so well.