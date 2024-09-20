NHCP opens new medical and dental clinic in Camp Del Mar

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton officially opened the new and improved 21 Area Branch Health Clinic aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s Camp Del Mar on Sept. 19, 2024.



The new state-of-the-art facility stocked with up-to-date equipment was constructed through a collaborative effort by Soltek Pacific, HKS-WSP Joint Venture, Holitna, the Defense Health Agency, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest.



“Replacing a clinic built in 1966, this new clinic embodies the Navy’s and the Defense Health Agency’s dedication to delivering the highest standard of care, using the latest technology and clinical advancements to serve our troops,” said Navy Capt. Jenny Burkett, NHCP director.



The 21 ABHC provides medical and dental care to the active-duty service members serving aboard Camp Del Mar.



“This state-of-the-art facility was designed to ensure the readiness of the 5,000 Warfighters across the various tenant commands,” said Navy Capt. Nathan Wonder, NHCP director of branch clinics and master of ceremonies for the event.



“I would like to recognize and thank the leaders and dedicated teams who made this project possible: our service members, medical and dental professionals, and all the men and women who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the Marines and Sailors receive the best care possible,” added Burkett. “Specifically, Branch Clinic staff, Medical and Dental Battalion staff, and staff from the MEF, Division and Marine Logistics Group, who work here in the clinic. At the heart of all we do is the commitment to take care of our people. Every Marine and sailor who walks through these doors can be assured they are receiving world class care.”



Joining Burkett for the ceremonial ribbon cutting were Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), and Brig. Gen. Nick Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West / Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.



“As we cut this ribbon, and witness the opening of this incredible facility, we are reminded of the powerful role medical and dental care plays in the readiness and resilience of our force. This clinic is both an investment in care and an investment in the future of the Navy/Marine Corps team,” Burkett concluded.

