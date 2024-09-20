NECC Promotes Reserve Opportunities With New Recruiter

Courtesy Photo | Navy Reserve Lt. Sarah Hanzes, the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Reserve...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Reserve Lt. Sarah Hanzes, the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) Reserve recruiter served as a liaison officer during the escort of a U.S. Navy destroyer in to the Port of Djibouti, January 3, 2024. As part of NECC’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron, she participated in high-stakes missions that few Reservists get to experience, providing security for U.S. Navy destroyers in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations and working alongside the U.S. Army and Air Force and the Djiboutian Navy and Coast Guard in joint and combined exercises. see less | View Image Page

For Navy Reserve Lt. Sarah Hanzes, from Clanton, Alabama, the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) offers one of the most thrilling and rewarding paths a Sailor can take, especially within the Reserve. “Who wouldn’t want to get paid to go on small boats and fire machine guns as training?” she says with a laugh. But beyond the excitement of operating on the water, what truly motivates her is the ability to perform vital missions that have a direct impact on global maritime security—missions that showcase the unique strengths of NECC’s Sailors, especially in the Reserve.



Hanzes knows firsthand the value of serving within the NECC enterprise. After five years as an active duty Surface Warfare Officer (SWO), she transitioned to the Navy Reserve in 2020 and found herself drawn to the NECC’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadrons (MSRON). “Being back on the water, doing real 'Navy' things—it gave me my fix,” she recalls. As part of an MSRON unit, she participated in high-stakes missions that few Reservists get to experience, providing security for U.S. Navy destroyers in the U.S. 5th Fleet Area of Operations and working alongside the U.S. Army and Air Force and the Djiboutian Coast Guard in joint and combined exercises. "As Reservists, we were at the tip of the spear. Everyone in my unit wanted to be there and was motivated, and that made a huge difference in the success of our deployment."



Her passion for NECC and the opportunities it offers now drives her work as a Navy Reserve officer recruiter, where she focuses on placing highly motivated active duty officers in NECC Reserve billets. "This is where the action is. NECC Reservists get to do some of the coolest jobs the Navy has to offer, and I want to show active duty Sailors how they can be a part of it."



Hanzes didn’t always envision a Navy career. Before joining, she was a high school physical education teacher and coach. But after hearing her father’s stories about his 30 years as a naval aviator and being encouraged by her husband, an active duty Army officer, she decided to serve her country. In 2015, at the age of 29, she entered Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Newport, Rhode Island, and soon became a Surface Warfare Officer stationed in Hawaii.



Her time on active duty was full of both adventure and challenges. She completed two division officer-tours on the USS Chafee (DDG 90) as Repair Officer and Anti-Terrorism Officer, working long hours and facing the unique obstacles of being part of a dual-military family. “It was challenging when my husband received orders to a different location, and we were geographically separated a few times,” she explains. These experiences eventually led her to seek a more flexible lifestyle, so she could continue serving while pursuing her love of teaching.



When she transitioned to the Navy Reserve, NECC offered exactly the balance she was looking for. “I missed teaching, but I loved being a SWO. The Reserve gave me the best of both worlds,” she says. Joining MSRON 10 allowed her to stay connected to the operational side of the Navy, offering opportunities for real-world impact while fitting into her civilian life.



In her current role as an officer recruiter, Hanzes is on a mission to educate active duty officers about the exciting opportunities the Reserve can offer, particularly within the NECC. "There’s a misconception that the Reserve does not conduct relevant ‘Navy’ training. But with the NECC, you’re out there doing the real thing—on the boats, firing weapons, supporting vital missions."



Her initiative focuses on placing the right officers with the right background, in NECC billets, especially those with prior security forces or SWO experience. She works closely with units to host prospective recruits during drill weekends and events, giving them firsthand exposure to NECC’s operational culture. "I want officers to see NECC is where they can thrive, doing the work they signed up for."

Her passion for recruiting comes from her own transition experience, which lacked the guidance she now provides. "There was no transition officer when I came off active duty, and I had so many light bulb moments that I wish I’d known sooner. I’m here to make sure others don’t face the same challenges." In an effort to help future recruits, she created a SharePoint page to capture vital Reserve information, covering everything from how to search for billets to medical benefits and retirement options. "I love helping these officers map out their futures, showing them how the Reserve can offer flexibility, job stability, and exciting opportunities like NECC."



In addition to her work as a recruiter, Hanzes continues to teach elementary physical education at her daughter’s school, balancing her dual careers with a deep sense of pride. Her students have embraced her Navy role, sending care packages and staying connected during her deployments. "They’re the most awesome little patriots," she says fondly.



Looking back, her proudest moment as a Navy officer came during her last deployment with MSRON 10. "My Sailors were incredible. They worked hard, trained hard, and were always ready to say ‘yes’ when asked to go above and beyond. I’m so proud to have served with them."



As she looks toward the future, Hanzes is determined to continue changing the mindset of active duty Sailors about the Reserve. "The NECC is where you can do the most exciting and meaningful Navy missions, even as a Reservist. It’s where the action is, and I want to help others see that."



For Hanzes, professionalism boils down to communication and respect. "In both the Navy and civilian life, those are the keys to success. Rank doesn’t matter—it’s about how you treat people and how you handle your responsibilities." Her hope is that, through her work, more Sailors will see the value and excitement of staying in the Navy through the NECC Reserve.



If you are an active duty or reserve Sailor interested in applying to NECC, please contact COMNECC_LTLC_PAO@navy.mil for a link to our Reserve recruiting SharePoint page.