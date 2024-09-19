A new breed of hero: Meet the U.S. Air Force’s first deployed therapeutic support dog

At McEntire Joint National Guard Base, a special guardsman stands out—not just for her four legs and floppy ears but for her impact. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Avalon is the branch's highest-ranking and first therapeutic support dog.



With her unique skills, unwavering loyalty, and willingness to work for treats, Avalon has become a vital part of the South Carolina Air National Guard, providing emotional support to service members. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christina Pittman, the 169th Fighter Wing chaplain, is Avalon's handler and permanent caregiver.



According to Pittman, there was extensive red tape and paperwork needed to acquire Avalon for the SCANG in 2019. She expressed gratitude for the mentorship she received from her college professor and for the support from wing leadership and the U.S. surgeon general.



"I have been very encouraged with the openness and support for this innovation," said Pittman. "I'm very appreciative to my leadership throughout the years. They’ve always made provisions and supported the concept to integrate [Avalon] into the workforce."



Pittman first saw a need for a full-time therapeutic support dog after her unit lost an Airman in 2018. She witnessed healing take place after providing some puppies for SCANG personnel to interact with.



That experience and a new initiative called Mental Health Integration in Chaplain Services, a project focusing on increasing chaplains' versatility by integrating spiritual and mental health counseling, inspired Pittman to seek a support dog.



Ultimately, after an application process with the National Education of Assistance Dog Services, a non-profit in Massachusetts that provides trained assistance dogs to several groups, including veterans, Pittman was approved and matched with Avalon for service at McEntire JNGB.



From that point, Pittman began bringing Avalon to work daily and on drill weekends. Avalon even accompanied Pittman on a temporary deployment to the country of Colombia. The pair interact with Airman during shop visits, ceremonies, and morale events.



Avalon especially enjoys her time with the Airmen she encounters, according to Pittman. It's most evident by her wagging tail, slobbery kisses, and sometimes a mischievous tendency to steal unaccompanied hats. She has also learned the excitement of applause and will let out one distinct happy bark. Otherwise, Avalon patiently and obediently waits at Pittman's feet for commands and treats.



So, how did Lt. Col. Avalon move up the ranks quickly? Well, that's due to a time-honored military tradition of placing military working dogs with a rank at or above their handler to prevent abuse or impose strict punishment on a handler who isn't a "good boy or girl.”



In mid-October 2023, Avalon answered her nation's call and became the first U.S. Air Force therapeutic support dog to deploy. Pittman and Avalon deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, for a six-month tour of duty in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield and Prosperity Guardian.



While serving as chaplain for the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Pittman and Avalon worked hand-in-paw to pioneer a new holistic care model in operationally stressful environments.



On a daily basis, the duo was out and about boosting morale, conducting services, offering comfort, and addressing crises at every corner of the base. Their work together often extended well into the evening as they visited night shift workers.



Among Avalon's favorite evening visits was to the base fire department. After a hot day, she would come in tow with her kiddie pool and toys, and the firefighters would bathe her and play with her.



"When people come up to pet Avalon, they begin talking to each other," said Pittman. "It starts with a common connection through Avalon, and they form bonds with others not from their home military base. These connections helped build community and deepened our ability to have the resiliency needed for the mission."



Although Avalon and Pittman were thousands of miles from home, they still served the families of deployed personnel.



One time arose when U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micheal Klingshirn, a public health officer assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, faced the difficult decision with his wife to euthanize their beloved family dog only one month into Klingshirn’s deployment.



Klingshirn described his pain when he realized he wouldn’t be coming home to his dog after his deployment.



"It just so happened Chaplain Pittman and Avalon stopped by my office and were able to say a prayer for my kids and helped them say goodbye," Klingshirn reflects. "Avalon was especially welcoming and seemed to sense that I needed some snuggles. Chaplain Pittman and Avalon were a blessing in my time of loss."



Klingshirn further explained military personnel's emotional challenges, especially when deployed and away from their loved ones.



"Most people, myself included, can feel hesitation when opening up to other military personnel. It is amazing to see how a dog's unconditional affection can catalyze people to open up and be more vulnerable about their feelings than they otherwise would,” said Klingshirn.



With Avalon by her side, Pittman's service while deployed earned her the Meritorious Service Medal as the 378th AEW chaplain. Among Pittman's most distinguished accomplishments was integrating Avalon into 10,800 visits and counseling 172 joint warriors. Her strategic leadership ensured 139 crisis interventions and saved six lives across 18 units.



Pittman expressed hope that the military will continue supporting and enabling therapeutic support dogs in overseas missions and home stations to relieve operational stressors.



"I am committed to continue mentoring handlers for this amazing privilege to see firsthand the breakthrough these DOD therapeutic and expeditionary support dogs have on all those they meet," said Pittman. "I pray Avalon's legacy will continue long past her life span through the stories of the support she provided to others in her care."

