80 years later: celebration of Nancy's liberation connects past and present

Courtesy Photo | On Sept. 15, 2024, Maj. Gen. Kriesel, USEUCOM's director of exercises and assessments, had the pleasure of accepting Mayor of Nancy Mathieu Klein's invitation to join the 80th anniversary of Nancy's liberation by Allied and French resistance forces during WWII. During festivities that included French and U.S. color guards and events to commemorate the heroism and sacrifice of those service members who fought for freedom 80 years ago, Kriesel met a Nancy resident who was 4 years old (pictured being held by Gen. George Patton's driver) when the Third Army played a pivotal role in the town's liberation.

Kriesel also met with one of the last living French Forces of the Interior (FFI) resistance fighters from Nancy. In 1944 nearly 2,000 FFI rose up and organized themselves to participate in the battles of liberation and facilitate Allied advances.



The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Nancy, France, was part of two weeks of celebrations commemorating a significant moment during WWII when Allied forces, particularly the U.S. Third Army under Patton, helped free the city from German occupation in September 1944. In addition to French military formations and civilian and military delegations, four U.S. soldiers with the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade took part in the ceremony.



The celebration in Nancy was one of many having taken place throughout Europe in 2024 connecting the resolve of those brave souls during WWII to the strength and unity among like-minded nations today.